Westrock Coffee Announces Move to New Headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or the "Company”), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, announced today the company has moved its headquarters to a new 50,000 square foot office, located at 4009 N. Rodney Parham Rd. Building 3, Little Rock, Arkansas 72212. Westrock will occupy the 3rd and 4th floors.

The new location, selected in partnership with First Security Bancorp, an Arkansas-based financial services holding company, was chosen for its ease of access and proximity to other Westrock Coffee facilities in the Pulaski and Faulkner County areas. The headquarters offers a range of benefits including a shorter commute for most employees, as well as a more central location that is easily accessible for customers, partners, and visitors. The property was purchased by First Security in December 2022.

“We are thrilled to move into our new office and to be located in such a central and growing part of the city,” said Scott Ford, Westrock Coffee’s CEO and Co-founder. “We are long-time customers of First Security, who have been true partners with Westrock Coffee from the beginning, so this decision was the perfect move for both firms. The new location offers us the opportunity to best serve our customers, collaborate with our partners, and provide an enhanced work environment for our employees.”

“We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with Westrock Coffee,” said First Security Bancorp chairman, Reynie Rutledge. “Both First Security Bancorp and Westrock Coffee share a commitment to excellence to the central Arkansas business community, and we’ll share even closer proximity with this move. We’re thrilled to play a part in Westrock Coffee’s expansion and to help them expand their footprint here in Little Rock.”

As Westrock Coffee continues supplying the world’s leading brands with its innovative suite of product offerings, this new office will provide ample space for employees, customers, and partners, and will be fully equipped with the latest technology and amenities to ensure a productive and efficient workspace enabling Westrock Coffee to continue meeting the growing demands of the coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients markets.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

About First Security Bancorp

First Security Bank was chartered to do business in the State of Arkansas in 1932. Based in Searcy, Ark., the privately held First Security Bancorp has the most complete and diverse product offering of any Arkansas based financial services holding company. First Security Bank is the fifth largest state-chartered bank in Arkansas. Proud to be financially strong supported by the strength of more than $1.2 billion in total capital and over $7.6 billion in assets. Our local network of 77 community banking centers, 95 ATMs and over 1,000 employees across the state offer solutions for the financial needs of individuals, businesses, and the public sector.