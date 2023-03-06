Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Launch "Relief for Rescues" Fund

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation announced today the launch of the Relief for Rescues Fund.

Through March 12, customers can donate to the Tractor Supply and MuttNation Relief for Rescues Fund during checkout at any Tractor Supply store location, online at TractorSupply.com or via the Tractor Supply mobile app. The fund will generate financial support for shelter animals impacted by disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes as well as in hoarding situations, enabling more efficient response times to support animals in immediate need.

“We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with Miranda and MuttNation and look forward to doing our part to help sustain the important work of Relief for Rescues,” said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “Many people don’t realize the challenges that shelters face in the aftermath of an emergency or disaster. Relief for Rescues provides them with vital support and resources, ensuring that animals receive the care and essentials they need during these critical times.”

MuttNation Foundation has supported shelters and shelter animals since 2009. Lambert herself was boots-on-the-ground in Houston, Texas following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, transporting animals and assisting local response teams however possible.

“It’s really no longer a question of ‘if’ – it’s just a matter of ‘when’ the inevitable will happen and MuttNation and Tractor Supply want to be ready to help shelter pets in times of crisis,” reflects the woman honored by TIME as one of 2022’s most influential people in the world in recognition of her advocacy. “We know it’s not easy to see the road back after a major disaster. We want to provide a ray of sunlight after the storm.”

Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation have collaborated on multiple initiatives since 2019, including MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program, providing grants to animal shelters nationwide. Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products. A percentage of all MuttNation sales go to the MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate adoption of shelter pets.

To learn more about MuttNation Foundation initiatives, visit MuttNation.com. To donate at checkout, visit TractorSupply.com.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals during times of natural disaster. MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert, a pet line of toys and supplies that benefits the Foundation, is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the US. www.muttnation.com

About Miranda Lambert

Palomino, the eighth solo album from Vanner Records/RCA Nashville superstar Miranda Lambert, arrived in April 2022 as the highest debuting Country album of the year and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Named among the best albums of the year by the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and many more, it marks the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 70 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications, earning the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year praise from NPR as “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

With her headlining Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency just extended through later 2023 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater, the top streaming female Country artist of 2022 was also named to the 2022 TIME100 list honoring the world’s most influential people, with Pitchfork declaring that she “manages the hat-trick of both timelessness and timely activism.” Whether challenging conventional gender notions in her recent Top 10 hit “If I Was A Cowboy” or using her voice to write and record the inclusive “Y’All Means All” anthem for the latest season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” the Texas native continues to expand the tent of the Country genre via her music, including current single “Strange.”

In addition to Palomino, the celebrated singer/songwriter’s lauded discography includes Wildcard (2019), The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). She has also released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies, as well as 2021’s GRAMMY-nominated The Marfa Tapes, a raw and intimate recording with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert has earned 38 ACM Awards (including a record-setting nine consecutive Female Artist of the Year Awards), 14 CMA Awards, three GRAMMY Awards, the Nashville Symphony Harmony Award, ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award and ACM Song of the Decade Award, plus was named 2019’s RIAA Artist of the Year and was the youngest artist ever to serve as the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Artist in Residence.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 85 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,066 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 186 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

Miranda Lambert and MuttNation Foundation were on the ground in Houston, Texas during Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in 2017 | Photo Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/MuttNation Foundation | Size: 1.1MB | Type: JPG | >Download