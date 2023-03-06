SAIC to Advance Cloud Capabilities With Investment in Morpheus Data

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced a $5 million strategic investment in Morpheus Data, a leading provider of cloud automation and platform engineering solutions.

“This investment is aligned with SAIC’s strategy to seamlessly integrate best-in-class technologies to improve outcomes for our customers,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Digital Innovation at SAIC. “By combining our research and development priorities with Morpheus, we offer a compelling solution both significantly accelerating service delivery provisioning cycles and improving transparency in multi-cloud environments. This investment allows SAIC to address a strong and growing pipeline of Secure Cloud opportunities.”

Morpheus’ software will be the orchestration engine within CloudScendTM, SAIC’s cohesive suite of solutions for customers exploring, migrating and operating within the cloud environment. CloudScend has had an essential role in driving SAIC’s growth in the Secure Cloud market, which represents over $1 billion in annual revenue for SAIC.

“SAIC’s strategy to integrate Morpheus into CloudScend validates that close partnerships with systems integrators will accelerate our federal business,” said Ted Danielson, President at Morpheus. “This investment will allow us to further advance our solution and widen our advantage in the market while ensuring we maintain the speed and agility which has been key to our success.”

Launched in 2015, Morpheus enables a unified approach to hybrid cloud management and platform operations for some of the largest Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations around the world. The platform offers a completely agnostic approach enabling the integration of dozens of third-party tools into a well governed self-service framework that addresses people, process, tools and technology to help teams move quickly while also reducing cost and risk.

“Agencies often seek best-in-class commercial technology to accelerate provisioning and delivery of services,” said Adelaide O’Brien, research vice president, IDC Government Insights. “When this is coupled with a secure cloud management platform designed for improving transparency in government multi cloud environments, agencies can accelerate speed to value by leveraging easy to provision applications and a self-service catalogue of prebuilt apps with built in codeless integrations.”

To learn more about CloudScend, visit www.saic.com/cloudscend.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Morpheus Data

Morpheus Data is the market leader in hybrid cloud application orchestration, helping hundreds of enterprises, agencies, and service providers grow revenue by enabling software teams to move faster while staying within operational and financial guardrails. The Morpheus software platform gives developers and product teams a customizable self-service application provisioning catalog spanning dozens of on-premises hypervisors, public clouds, and automation tools. This agnostic approach reduces the impact of skills gaps so teams can focus on innovation. With more 3rd-party integrations and functionality than any other platform, Morpheus streamlines workflows, reduces tool sprawl, and unifies processes. Request a demo at www.morpheusdata.com/demo.