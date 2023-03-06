Sintavia to Develop Additive Manufacturing Facility for the U.S. Navy

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sintavia, LLC, a designer and additive manufacturer of complex mechanical systems and components for the Aerospace & Defense industry, announced today that it had been awarded a contract from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (“BPMI”) to develop a dedicated additive manufacturing facility in support of the United States Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The new, vertically integrated facility will develop and additively manufacture advanced nuclear propulsion systems for both in-production and in-development submarine programs of the United States Navy, including the next generation nuclear-powered attack submarine.

“Additive technology—both with respect to design and manufacturing—is well-known to be a superior method for supplying complex systems across the Aerospace & Defense industry,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia's Founder and CEO. “But a full adoption of the technology is not possible without investments in the materials, processes, and quality systems needed to additively produce these difficult systems successfully and repeatedly—investments that Sintavia has been making over the past seven years. As the U.S. Navy looks to develop advanced submarine platforms, it is imperative that additive technology plays a central role in that development. We are committed to the success of these Navy programs, and look forward to continuing to build our relationship with BPMI and the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program in the coming years.”

The new facility, located in Hollywood, Florida, is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2023.

About Sintavia

Sintavia designs and additively manufactures a new generation of propulsion and thermodynamic systems for the Aerospace & Defense industry. A founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry and holds multiple Nadcap and other aerospace accreditations. For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com.