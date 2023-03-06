LTIMindtree Expands Footprint in Europe with a New Delivery Center in Poland.

MUMBAI, India & KRAKOW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced the inauguration of a new delivery center in Krakow, Poland, as part of its strategy to expand presence in Eastern Europe. The new delivery center was inaugurated by Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Przemyslaw Roth, Vice President, ASPIRE (Krakow), Peter Mitchell, Vice President, The Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL- Krakow), Rao Maddukuri, President of Poland India Business Council and Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

This 500-seater, state-of-the-art center at Ocean Office Park - Krakow, will support the company's capabilities in the region and bring LTIMindtree’s world-class services closer to its customers in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The new center will complement LTIMindtree's existing delivery center in Warsaw.

“Poland, and Krakow in particular, is a renowned European technology hub with an impressive pool of talent. It is an integral part of the global technology business. We are delighted that market leaders such as LTIMindtree are continuing to invest in our region and city to support innovation and enable digital transformation for global companies across a range of industries,” said, Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new delivery center in Poland. This advanced facility will enable us to understand the needs of our customers better and bring our services closer to our global clients and those in Europe, and help deliver next-generation experiences to them. This move aligns with our strategy to expand our global reach and strengthen our presence in key markets. Our nearshore delivery model has proven to be successful, and this expansion will further bolster our geo capabilities, making us more agile and responsive to the needs of our clients.”

“We congratulate LTIMindtree on opening of their new delivery center in Krakow, Poland. This foray into Eastern Europe is a strategic move that will further streamline the access of their digital solutions portfolio to enterprises in the geo. We are confident that LTIMindtree’s investment in the region will contribute immensely to the overall growth and development of Poland’s technology industry. We wish LTIMindtree all the best as they continue to expand their presence and establish a global footprint,” said Przemyslaw Roth, Vice President, ASPIRE (Krakow).

The Krakow facility is the latest addition to the growing operations of LTIMindtree across Europe, where it serves over 75 clients. With twenty-three offices and nine delivery centers in the region, LTIMindtree offers innovative technology solutions and services that provide clients with a competitive edge in their marketplace.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximise growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.