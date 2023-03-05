IDC Renews Strategic Partnership with Saudi Arabia's Communications, Space, and Technology Commission Ahead of ICT Indicators Forum 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Data Corporation (IDC) is delighted to announce its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) for the annual ICT Indicators Forum 2023 that will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh on Wednesday, March 8.

For the second year running, this strategic event will incorporate IDC's signature 'IDC Directions 2023 Saudi Arabia' industry forum within its agenda. The enthralling program will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including the leadership of ICT-enabling public sector entities from across the Kingdom, senior local and global management from IDC, and representatives of prominent telecom operators and ICT vendors, to name just a few.

The forum will combine presentations, panel discussions, and real-life use cases to give delegates a bird's eye view of the current market situation. It will shine a light on Saudi Arabia’s journey towards becoming a digital economy by highlighting the impact of government initiatives on digital transformation enablement across various sectors of the Kingdom's economy.

"The Saudi government has been at the forefront of embedding digital transformation initiatives into its transformation journey and the results are there for all to see," says Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC’s associate vice president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. "As the execution phase of Vision 2030 approaches, the impetus on revamping and implementing digital strategies will be a key priority for Saudi organizations.

"For the last eight years, IDC Directions has provided an essential platform for executives from across the ICT ecosystem to converge and discover IDC's outlook and predictions for the Kingdom's technology markets. It is our pleasure to collaborate with CST once again as we showcase the true value of effective public-private partnerships."

Central to IDC's involvement will be a keynote presented by Naqshbandi and IDC's group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Jyoti Lalchandani. Together, they will detail IDC's technology market outlook for Saudi Arabia in a session titled 'Navigating the Storms of Disruption in 2023 and Beyond'. Lalchandani will also moderate a fascinating panel discussion on the theme 'Scaling the Digital Business to Support the Digital Economy Aspirations of Saudi Arabia' that will feature invaluable insights and perspectives from:

Salman A. Faqeeh , Managing Director, Saudi Arabia, Cisco

, Managing Director, Saudi Arabia, Cisco Thamer AlHarbi , President, Microsoft Arabia

, President, Microsoft Arabia Eng. Majed Abdulaziz AlOtaibi , Chief Business Officer, Mobily

, Chief Business Officer, Mobily Othman Alhokail, Founding Partner, Merak Capital

The ICT Indicators Forum 2023 will examine the progress made in enhancing the efficiency of Saudi Arabia's digital infrastructure and reaffirm the importance of scaling digital businesses to support the Kingdom's digital economy aspirations. It will explore the emerging trends that are shaping the future of Saudi Arabia's ICT markets, dissect the sector's financial performance, and present key findings from the latest 'Saudi Internet' report, which seeks to provide reliable statistics on Internet infrastructure and usage in the Kingdom and serve as a catalyst for growing the digital economy.

For more information, please contact Sheila Manek at smanek@idc.com or on +971 4 446 3154.

