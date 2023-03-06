Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Three New Airbus A350-900 Aircraft with Air France

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for three new Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft with Air France. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Air France in the second quarter of 2024 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“This strategic lease placement of three new A350-900s is another important step in the long-haul fleet modernization of Air France,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The Air France-KLM Group is our largest European airline leasing customer, encompassing not only Air France and KLM, but also includes Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France. ALC also has nine new Airbus A321neo aircraft delivering to the Group between late 2023 and 2026, and five Boeing 737s delivering to Transavia during the first half of this year, all on long-term leases.”

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. More than 42,000 staff that make up its workforce are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience.

Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia make up the Air France-KLM Group. The leading group in terms of intercontinental traffic on departure from Europe, Air France-KLM is a major player in the global air transport industry.