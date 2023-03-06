Mindfuli Integrates With Kipu Offering Opportunity for Measurable Continuous Patient Care

DANA POINT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Launched this past July, Mindfuli supports continuous patient care through a virtual platform that connects patients to a personalized mental health provider in minutes. The user-friendly platform recently integrated into Kipu Health’s Electronic Medical Record (EMR) environment by joining the Kipu Marketplace, a service of Kipu connecting approved third-party technology to its behavioral health Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform.

This relationship is a prime example of stepping into the age of interoperability to benefit patient care. When used, Mindfuli’s data will seamlessly transfer to Kipu’s EMR via the Kipu Consolidated Integrations (KCI) system. With the two technologies working together, measurable results will be readily available to its users.

" We’re excited to be a part of advancing behavioral health by joining Kipu’s marketplace with our Continuing Care platform," said Dr. Loren Martin, Chief Scientific Officer at Mindfuli. " Mindfuli is leading the way in finding new ways to use data to develop strong therapeutic alliances. Client transformation is our North Star and we believe change should be durable, measurable and lead to transformed lives - a value we share with Kipu. Mindfuli's relationship-based model begins with caregivers providing easy access to client data makes their work easier and gives them more time for what matters."

For treatment centers, Mindfuli’s integration with Kipu offers the ability to raise the value of ongoing patient care after treatment. It achieves this through measurement-based care and a seamless transition of patient data without ever leaving the existing EMR, eliminating errors and making more-informed decisions.

Mindfuli also allows for a new revenue stream for providers which means more funds to invest back into patient care. For more information on Mindfuli, including pricing plans, reach out at inquiries@mindfuli.com.

About Mindfuli: Mindfuli is an on-demand, mental health platform created to help people find a care team of counselors and therapists that will create effective and lasting transformation in their mental health. Designed to make mental health care simple, effective and readily available, Mindfuli’s digital platform was created by doctors and scientists using the latest developments in clinical science to match help-seekers with highly trained mental health specialists who deliver evidence-based, personalized treatment that promotes real emotional healing, anytime and anywhere – all at a fraction of the cost of traditional therapy. Learn more at Mindfuli.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.