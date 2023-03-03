Westlake Portfolio Management Services American Car Center’s Outstanding Leases

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Portfolio Management (“WPM”), a loan servicer located in Los Angeles, California, has agreed to service the leases of American Car Center (“ACC”), a used car dealership based in Memphis, Tennessee.

In light of ACC’s recent and abrupt closing, WPM has immediately begun taking over the servicing of ACC leases to continue to support customer needs, although not all leases have been transferred yet. WPM’s primary responsibility is to process lease payments and handle all lease-related customer service needs as soon as practicable.

“We are expediting the transfer of existing ACC leases to provide a smooth transition for ACC customers,” says Todd Laruffa, Vice President of Westlake Portfolio Management. “Our team is committed to ensuring that there is minimal interruption for any outstanding ACC lease.”

All issues related to company ownership will continue to be addressed by ACC. WPM is only providing servicing of the outstanding leases and is committed to providing all lease payment services that ACC previously provided. In doing so, WPM is helping to create a seamless transition experience for ACC customers.

Former ACC Customers can register their account on myaccount.wpmservicing.com to make payments online or view alternative payment options or get in touch with WPM customer service by calling 1.877.854.1898.

WPM, a subsidiary of Westlake Technology Holdings, offers secondary, backup, and white-label servicing with the infrastructure to support medium to large-scale portfolios.

Finance companies, dealerships, and auto loan holders interested in learning more about WPM are invited to contact WPM directly at 1.877.733.5190 or online at www.wpmservicing.com.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and power sports dealers. Westlake also offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans through Westlake Capital Finance (WCF); portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM); floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com.