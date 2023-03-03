AM Best Places Credit Ratings of One Alliance Insurance Corporation Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of One Alliance Insurance Corporation (One Alliance) (San Juan, Puerto Rico).

The Credit Rating (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications due to uncertainty surrounding One Alliance’s balance sheet strength and capital management strategies. In addition, there is significant uncertainty regarding the reinsurance program placement and its impact to the balance sheet strength assessment. Given the small size of the company’s surplus level, any fluctuation in capital may materially affect risk-adjusted capitalization. The ratings will remain under review until AM Best can fully analyze the impact of these actions.

