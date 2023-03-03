What Is Lurking in Room 205?

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disney Branded Television revealed today the trailer and key art for season three of the Disney Channel series "Secrets of Sulphur Springs." The series, created and executive produced by Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr., who serves as showrunner and executive producer, follows the adventures of Griffin Campbell and his family when they move into The Tremont, a hotel with a paranormal past. The Children's and Family Emmy® Awards-nominated series premieres on Friday, March 24. All episodes are available the next day on Disney+.

In season three of "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," a new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around The Tremont. After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past. This could be the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.

The series stars Preston Oliver ("This is Us") as Griffin Campbell, Kyliegh Curran ("Doctor Sleep") as Harper Dunn, Elle Graham ("Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret") as Savannah Dillon, Kelly Frye ("Criminal Minds") as Sarah Campbell, Josh Braaten ("American Horror Story") as Ben Campell, Landon Gordon ("Top Gun: Maverick") as Wyatt Campbell, Madeleine McGraw ("Black Phone") as Zoey Campbell, Diandra Lyle ("American Woman") as Jess Dunn, Johari Washington ("The Walk-On's") as Topher Dunn and Eugene Byrd ("Bones") as Sam Tremont.

About Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences. Recent projects include "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Monsters at Work," "The Mysterious Benedict Society" and "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners "Doc McStuffins" and "The Owl House"; Emmy Award winners "Big City Greens" and "Elena of Avalor"; the beloved "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.

