Toronto’s 2023 Annual International Women’s Day is Back in the Streets

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Back in-person for the first time since 2020, Toronto’s International Women’s Day rally and march bring thousands of people to the streets of Toronto.

“ This year our movement is back in the streets and our voices will be louder than ever,” said rally Co-Chair Jenny Ahn.

This year’s rally theme is “Women, Life, Freedom” to show global solidarity with Iranian and Kurdish women’s struggles for their fundamental rights.

The annual rally and march highlight both local and global issues impacting women, non-binary, and gender-diverse people, including the gendered impact of the privatization of health care, the housing crisis and climate change.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., Eastern, a dynamic rally will feature cultural performances and a powerful line-up of speakers including:

Dr. Catherine Brooks, Anishnawbe Kwe Elder

Chloe Tse, Ontario Health Coalition

Gloria Turney, Personal Support Worker, Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Laura Walton, President of Ontario School Board Council of Unions

Leny Rose, President of Migrante Ontario

Minoo Derashan, Iranian activist

Ria Renne, ACORN, housing activist

Yolanda McLean Secretary Treasurer of CUPE Ontario and President of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU)

“ We know our struggles are all connected – we are speaking out against the Ford government’s attempts to privatize health care and destroy our Greenbelt. We are standing in solidarity with Kurdish and Iranian women and with women and gender-diverse folks around the world who are standing up for their rights,” said rally Co-Chair Alisha Alam.

Organized by a diverse coalition of community groups, students and trade unions, and sponsored by Women Working with Immigrant Women, the event normally brings together thousands of women, men, non-binary, and gender-diverse people to march for equality and justice.

Toronto is the only city in North America to have an annual IWD rally every year since 1978.