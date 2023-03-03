University of Phoenix and Study.com Offer Single-Course Scholarships for University Students

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix and Study.com are pleased to announce single-course scholarship opportunities are available for students at the University. Four single-course University tuition scholarships will be offered this year by Study.com, and any undergraduate student at the University of Phoenix may apply. The scholarship will cover the tuition cost of one University of Phoenix course, and the application period for the first quarter of the year is open until March 31, 2023.

“ The University of Phoenix understands that busy adult learners need affordable and efficient means to educational attainment,” stated University Chief Academic Officer and Provost John Woods. “It’s great to see our students have additional opportunities to receive tuition assistance and save time with an on-demand platform like Study.com. When students feel empowered to move at their own pace, they can pursue their educational goals with confidence and prepare to enter the career of their choice.”

Amber Scott is a University of Phoenix student who received a Study.com scholarship last year. “ This scholarship helped me get one step closer to my goal of helping children and families in the remote Native Villages of my state,” Scott shares. “ All my life I have wanted to help others: to empower them with knowledge and skills they can use to create a more fulfilling future for themselves and their families. I want to give to those who often do not have the opportunity to receive.”

In addition to the Study.com scholarship opportunity, the courses students take on Study.com transfer seamlessly and help fulfill their degree requirements at the University of Phoenix. Study.com offers more than 220 college credit recommended courses, 68 of which are upper-division, that can be applied toward a University of Phoenix associate’s or bachelor’s degree and students can transfer up to 87 credits from Study.com to University of Phoenix lowering the total degree cost.

“ In conjunction with The University of Phoenix’s online associate’s and bachelor’s degree programs, Study.com’s College Accelerator solution enables students to reach their educational goals in an affordable and accessible manner,” said Chris Mancini, chief growth officer at Study.com. “ These scholarships provide an additional pathway for students from diverse backgrounds to obtain their degrees while helping them to avoid common obstacles that hinder the higher education experience.”

The transferable courses between University of Phoenix and Study.com have saved students $7.7M in tuition costs. More than 2,000 University of Phoenix graduates have participated in a seamless affordable transfer program designed to help students save money and graduate faster. The graduates accelerated their degree path using Study.com’s College Accelerator solution, which gives access to 220 credit-granting courses through Study.com that can be transferred towards a college degree. Study.com’s College Accelerator courses meet equivalent academic standards to traditional higher education programs and have been evaluated and recommended credit by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS).

Read more here about Study.com scholarship opportunities for University of Phoenix Students.

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Study.com enables learners and educators to meet their academic and professional goals through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts across the nation, Study.com is recognized by Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV 150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to the mission of Making Education Accessible. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.