PUMA celebra su 75° aniversario y su rica historia en los deportes de motor

Panel Talk ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season to celebrate PUMAs legacy in Motorsport culture and discuss the importance of innovations in racewear production. The panel talk was held in Bahrain on March 1 and was moderated by sports journalist Noemi de Miguel, together with experts - Thomas Josnik (Global Director Motorsport, PUMA), Mick Schumacher (Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Reserve driver), Gregor Huebner (Senior Manager Sports Marketing Motorsport, PUMA) and Maurizio Sicco (Consultant in Motorsport racewear, PUMA) - they explored PUMA’s milestones in motorsport, discussed racing products from different eras, and spoke about what motorsport represents today.