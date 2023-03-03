PUMA Celebrates its 75th Anniversary and Rich History in Motorsport

Panel Talk ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season to celebrate PUMAs legacy in Motorsport culture and discuss the importance of innovations in racewear production. The panel talk was held in Bahrain on March 1 and was moderated by sports journalist Noemi de Miguel, together with experts - Thomas Josnik (Global Director Motorsport, PUMA), Mick Schumacher (Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Reserve driver), Gregor Huebner (Senior Manager Sports Marketing Motorsport, PUMA) and Maurizio Sicco (Consultant in Motorsport racewear, PUMA) - they explored PUMA’s milestones in motorsport, discussed racing products from different eras, and spoke about what motorsport represents today.

MANAMA, Bahrain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports company PUMA kicked off the 2023 Formula 1 season with a special panel discussion to celebrate its legacy in Motorsport culture and discuss the importance of innovations in racewear production. It was the first of a series of events to mark PUMA’s 75th anniversary.

Founded in 1948, PUMA has been at the forefront of innovation throughout its history, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in performance, functionality, and design. PUMA's rich history in motorsport dates back to 2001, when JORDAN GRAND PRIX became the first Formula 1 racing team that PUMA supplied with both footwear and clothing. Since then, PUMA has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, and produced the best product for the best teams like Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing.

PUMA’s latest racing shoes, SPEEDCAT PRO, were designed based on functionality to support drivers in their high performance on track. Years of innovation and technology packed into a single shoe, the SPEEDCAT PRO uses state of the art materials for racing. The upper and lining are made of lightweight fabric for speed, comfort, and of course fire protection. To guarantee absolute control of the pedals, the SPEEDCAT PRO comes with a low-profile rubber outsole and an EVA wedge provides just the right amount of comfort while keeping the shoe light and nimble. The SPEEDCAT PRO was built in compliance with the latest FIA Homologation Regulations for Safety Equipment (FIA Standard 8856-2018) for the best protection in racing. The SPEEDCAT PRO also includes several design elements that pay homage to PUMA's racing heritage.

“ PUMA is proud to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year and also our legacy in motorsport industry”, said Thomas Josnik Global Director Motorsport at PUMA. “ Innovation, speed, and technology have always been at the heart of everything we do, and this event is a tribute to our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving change in the industry.”

The event was an exciting first step in this year of celebration of 75 years of PUMA's past, present, and future in motorsport, highlighting the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation in racewear.

