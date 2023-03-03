Small Legacies Partners with YouTuber Jules to Teach Kids Financial Literacy

YouTube performer Jules Hoffman (left) is partnering with former educator Kendra Johnson (right) to build a personal finance curriculum on for Pre K- Second Grade students. The full curriculum launches in fall 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

VERONA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YouTube performer Jules partners with Small Legacies to launch a new YouTube Channel that shares free educational content designed to set kids up for success.

Small Legacies began with the production of a give-save-spend piggy bank to teach core financial principles to Founder Amanda Bauer-Frisch’s children in the wake of her late husband’s death. Amanda quickly realized that this financial learning resource was something many parents really needed, so she made a decision: Small Legacies would be more than just a gift to her boys, and more than just a shop—it would be an educational tool.

The creation of educational content is now in full swing, led by former teacher and Small Legacies’ Director of Digital Resources Kendra Johnson in partnership with singer-songwriter Jules. Jules is a trans and nonbinary musician whose upbeat, educational kids’ content has garnered millions of YouTube views and thousands of TikTok followers. Small Legacies is excited to welcome Jules’s playful, energetic contributions and their unique insights to Small Legacies’ educational content. Together, Jules and Kendra are producing educational videos that discuss the importance of saving, teach songs to help kids remember the values of different coins, and make accessible a wide range of financial literacy topics.

Small Legacies is committed to continual learning and is proud to be building a team of diverse perspectives, so that they not only are sharing educational content for others, but as a team, they are continually learning from each other, too.

Our mission is to create durable, unique products that leave an enduring legacy. Whether through unique gifts or educational content, we believe that each of us can contribute to the greater good. Our team members are individuals with unique goals and passions. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment where our team can bring their full self to work.

—Small Legacies Leadership

