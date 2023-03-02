Hyatt to Host an Investor Day on May 11, 2023

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Secrets Moxché and Secrets Impression Moxché, two luxury all-inclusive properties in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The event will feature presentations as well as question and answer sessions with Hyatt’s senior management team.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only (details to follow). The event will be recorded in its entirety and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast recording and slide presentation through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com at 2:30pm CT on Thursday, May 11, 2023. A copy of the slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com on the morning of May 11, 2023 prior to the commencement of the live event.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.