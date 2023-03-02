GoCar Tours Announces Grand Opening of Las Vegas Location and First Demos of Driverless All-Electric Tourism Vehicles

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoCar Tours, the inventors of GPS-guided driving tours, announced today the grand opening of its new Las Vegas location, GoCar Las Vegas. Riders in Las Vegas can choose from a variety of tours, including the bright lights and neon signs of the Las Vegas Strip as well as another side of Las Vegas only known to locals, from the trendy murals and eclectic restaurants of the Arts District to famous Vegas movie locations. In the coming months, GoCar plans to launch longer-distance tours of Red Rocks Canyon and the iconic Hoover Dam.

Additionally, GoCar Las Vegas will serve as the proving ground for cutting-edge driverless technologies, powered by Faction. Expected to launch later this year, customers will be able to reserve a GoCar, which will arrive driverless at their location, where they get in, and take control of the vehicle to begin their tour, stopping wherever they like, whenever they like. When they are finished, they can drive back to their hotels, where the GoCar EV will return driverless to GoCar Las Vegas, saving customers time and money while reducing emissions on the road.

“From the beginning, our goal was to offer our customers the cure for the common tour, giving them the freedom to drive where they want while our GPS-guided audio tour brings the city to life with rich histories and unforgettable stories,” said Kenneth Lippman, Partner of GoCar Las Vegas. “With our new all-electric fleet and the promise of upcoming driverless technology, we believe we've improved on that promise, now giving customers the added performance of an electric vehicle while reducing harmful emissions, all in a small-footprint EV that will have the ability to meet customers right in front of their hotel. There's simply no better way to explore Las Vegas."

On March 2nd between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., GoCar Las Vegas and Faction will host a demonstration of the new driverless GoCar EV Sport vehicles, based on the FUV platform from Arcimoto. (NASDAQ: FUV). Equipped with Faction’s DriveLink® and TeleAssist® technologies, the driverless GoCar EV Sport combines autonomy with remote human teleoperation. Each GoCar EV Sport has a range of 100 city miles and includes the patented GoCar network technology and GoCar Mobile Tour Guide. To reserve your GoCar Tour, contact GoCar Tours Las Vegas at 702-323-4066 or reservations-lv@gocartours.com.

This represents the latest step in GoCar's joint 20 vehicle pilot program with Faction and Arcimoto. Upon successful completion of the pilot, GoCar plans to begin a phased deployment of up to an additional 290 vehicles to GoCar locations in San Francisco and San Diego, California, and later in Barcelona, Spain.

GoCar Las Vegas is the seventh GoCar location after San Francisco, San Diego, and Monterey, California; Barcelona, Spain; and Lisbon and Porto, Portugal.

For more information and to book a tour, visit GoCarTours.com.

About GoCar Tours

GoCar Tours Inc., the world's first GPS-guided tour provider takes tourists on one-of-a-kind adventures through the streets of some of the world's most amazing cities. GoCar’s custom-designed tours guide users to a city's most iconic landmarks, wheeling through colorful, vibrant neighborhoods and past sweeping vistas while providing audio commentary on the rich histories that live around every corner. Conceived, developed, and created by Nathan Withrington and Alasdair Clements, the first GoCar Tours location launched in San Francisco in 2004 and was named one of the coolest inventions of the year by Time Magazine. GoCar Tours has since expanded with operations and licensees located in: Las Vegas, Nevada; San Diego and Monterey, California; Barcelona, Spain; and Lisbon and Porto, Portugal.

About Faction

Faction Technology, Inc. is a Silicon Valley startup that develops driverless solutions based on light electric vehicles. Founded in February 2020, Faction is on a mission to revolutionize micro-logistics and vehicle-on-demand. The company believes the future of sustainable transportation is to develop driverless vehicles that are safe, cost-effective, and right-sized to serve a range of use cases for both business and passenger transportation needs. For more information, visit www.faction.us.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of right-sized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving and local delivery, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.