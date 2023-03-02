WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Retains Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. as Market Maker

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:WE) (“WeCommerce” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the Class A common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP a cash fee of $5,ooo per month. The agreement commences upon approval of the TSXV and continues on a month-to-month basis, until terminated. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or upon VLP providing the Company with at least five days prior to the end of the current term of the agreement.

The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., which is also at arm’s length to the Company. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSXV listed issuers.

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.:

WeCommerce provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start and grow their online stores. Our family of companies and brands includes Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, KnoCommerce, Archetype, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Foursixty and Stamped. As one of Shopify’s first partners since 2010, WeCommerce is focused on building, acquiring, and investing in leading technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

For more about WeCommerce, please visit https://www.wecommerce.co/ or refer to the public disclosure documents available under WeCommerce’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities law.

