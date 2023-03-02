Gibson and Teton Ridge Kick-Off Partnership to Connect the Legacy and History of Music With Western Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With just a few days until the start of the never-before-seen Western festival, The American Western Weekend, Teton Ridge and the iconic, American-made instrument brand, Gibson have announced today the start of a long-term partnership. Joining a curated list of partners that encompass all elements of Western culture, the popular guitar brand represents the major role that music has played in the traditions and lifestyle of the American west that Teton Ridge is devoted to serving.

Establishing the cultural connection between music and cowboy culture, the new Gibson Teton Ridge TR J-45 acoustic guitar will be officially unveiled at The American Western Weekend, March 8 through 11, a four-night action-packed entertainment and sports experience at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Emily Castel, Chief Brand and Creative Officer at Teton Ridge, shared that “through a partner like Gibson, we are able to celebrate the historic role of music in the American west and its connection to the very cowboys and cowgirls who shape it today. The American Western Weekend collaboration sets the stage for the best of western sports and entertainment, with the icon of American music, the Gibson guitar.”

Since Orville Gibson started making instruments in the late 1800’s, Gibson acoustic guitars have been played by the most talented and influential artists who continue to shape sound through their music. Dubbed “The Workhorse”, the Gibson J-45 is world renowned, and one of Gibson’s best-selling acoustic guitars of all time. The J-45 was first introduced in 1942 and can be heard across decades of recordings in the hands of country stars, folk legends, singer-songwriters, and so on. Hand-crafted by the expert luthiers of Gibson’s acoustic craftory in Bozeman, Montana, the legacy of the J-45 continues with the Teton Ridge TR J-45, which will be on display alongside other iconic western brands like Resistol, and HYER Boots, in the Retail Experience Zone at The American Western Weekend.

“We are excited to unveil the Gibson TR J-45 at The American Western Weekend. Teton Ridge is paying tribute to the legacy of the western lifestyle and culture, and making it more culturally relevant than ever,” says Cesar Gueikian, Gibson Brand President. “This limited-edition model is everything you expect from a Gibson J-45 through the lens of Teton Ridge, and the traditional western lifestyle which is deeply rooted in American history.”

Gibson will bring its Gibson Mobile Garage experience to the main concourse of Globe Life Field at The American Western Weekend. The Gibson Mobile Garage--a mobile, pop-up version of the Gibson Garage flagship store in Nashville--is the place for music fans to explore an interactive Infinite Guitar Tunnel, learn to play guitar using the Gibson App learning platform, shop the brand’s latest instruments, gear, apparel, and much more.

The Gibson Mobile Garage is one of several retail offerings at The American Western Weekend. Tickets are on sale now (general admission and VIP packages) at https://www.americanrodeo.com/tickets.

About Gibson:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and visit us at the Gibson Garage.

About The American Western Weekend

The American Western Weekend is March 8th -11th, 2023 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX and features four nights of action-packed entertainment, world-class talent and western sports that culminates with The American Rodeo. Hailed as The Crown Jewel of Rodeo™, The American Rodeo is an unrivaled celebration of the pioneering spirit of the American West. The national sporting event offers fans a unique choice - to cheer on Western sports’ finest, champion athletes, or root for the underdog “Contenders” chasing a $1 million bonus – through every rodeo, roping and riding effort. For the first time ever, a new competitive exhibition called The American Performance Horseman brings together the Western equine sports disciplines of reining, reined cow and cutting for a $1 million prize. All combined with star-studded music, a Western festival and more. Acquired by Teton Ridge in 2021, The American Rodeo is an annual Western sports and entertainment celebration that matches professional rodeo’s top athletes against the world’s most aspirational cowboys and cowgirls, who have put up their own money to bet on themselves in this high stake’s showdown. For more information on The American Rodeo, please visit americanrodeo.com or @TheAmerican.TR on Instagram @TheAmericanTR on Facebook and Twitter.

About Teton Ridge

Teton Ridge is a multi-platform, wholly American-owned brand and media company devoted to the iconic American western way of life. Teton Ridge’s Sports division was created with the singular focus of elevating classic Western sports and America’s western culture on the world stage, while broadening audiences around the globe as well as at home. For more information about Teton Ridge, please visit tetonridge.com or @tetonridge on Instagram @tetonridgeusa on Facebook.