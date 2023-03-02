Good Samaritan Medical Center and Nursing Staff Progressing on Negotiations

BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, Steward Health Care’s Good Samaritan Medical Center (GSMC) and its nursing staff, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), mutually agreed to extend their contract through the end of March as they continue to negotiate the terms of a new labor agreement. GSMC President Matthew Hesketh expressed optimism that an extended agreement would be reached shortly.

“ Good Samaritan Medical Center has a long track record of making progress by working constructively with the Massachusetts Nursing Association. We have spent countless hours listening to our nurses and health care professionals in order to hear their concerns and meet their needs. We are pleased to have negotiated a contract extension through the end of March, we are happy with the positive momentum of the discussions, and we are optimistic that we will reach a final agreement soon. Attracting and retaining the high caliber of nurses, who so meaningfully contribute to our hospital’s reputation for excellence, is a top priority for GSMC. We are deeply appreciative of our caregivers whose outstanding efforts make invaluable contributions to this hospital and the community we serve. Brockton suffered more than almost any other community in the state during the pandemic and our nurses stepped up every day. They continue to do so in the wake of Brockton Hospital’s sudden closing,” said GSMC President Matthew Hesketh.

The staff at GSMC has most recently been providing critical community care at a time where the region’s health services have been impacted by a devastating fire and the resulting loss of services at Brockton Hospital. Good Samaritan Medical Center has been working with Brockton Hospital and city and state officials to help maintain vital access to care for the community.

