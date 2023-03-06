It Starts With Her. Macy's Celebrates the Next Generation of Women in Honor of Women's History Month. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This March, Macy’s celebrates the strength, perseverance, and achievements of women through It Starts With Her, the company’s Women’s History Month celebration. In line with its social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s will launch a month-long round-up and donation campaign in-stores and online at macys.com to benefit Girls, Inc., raising funds to support STEM and college & career readiness programming for girls nationwide. Additionally, Women-owned businesses and creators, including Phenomenal by Meena Harris will be highlighted in March, furthering the company’s commitment to amplify and empower underrepresented businesses.

“It Starts With Her is a powerful phrase that perfectly encapsulates the strength, perseverance and achievements of women throughout history. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re proud to help empower a new generation of women in our local communities,” said Bobby Amirshahi, senior vice president of Macy’s, Inc. Corporate Communications and Girls, Inc. National Board Member. “Through our partnership with Girls Inc. we hope to impact and inspire the female leaders of tomorrow to be strong, smart and bold.”

Community Give-Back

Mission Every One, Macy’s social purpose platform, directs social impact work to the causes and communities that help shape a brighter future for all, breaking down barriers to equity and representation and empowering young people. In celebration of Women’s History Month, Macy’s continues its partnership with Girls Inc., a national organization focused on supporting the new generation of women leaders through long-lasting mentoring relationships and evidence-based programming to help girls navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent.

Between March 1-31, Macy’s and Girls Inc. will celebrate female empowerment and education by hosting a charitable round-up campaign. Funding supports STEM and college & career readiness programming for girls ages 5-18 across the United States. Throughout the month, customers can donate online or round-up their in-store purchase amount and donate the extra change, up to $0.99, to Girls Inc. Macy’s has partnered with Girls Inc. for more than two decades, and since 2020, has raised over $4.4 million, providing nearly 130,000 girls across the country access to critical college and career readiness support, as well as mentorship and development opportunities. The Girls Inc. mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold, aligns with Mission Every One’s goal to break down barriers for young people to help realize their full potential to create a brighter future.

“We are grateful to Macy's for their continued partnership in ensuring that girls have equitable access to STEM education and are prepared for college and career,” said Stephanie J. Hull, President and CEO of Girls Inc. “With this critical support girls build confidence, and they can see themselves as leaders who are fully capable of succeeding in an increasingly technological world.”

It Starts With Her

This March, as part of that commitment to amplify and diverse-owned businesses, select Women-owned brands will be highlighted in-store and online via macys.com, in marketing and on Macy’s social.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Macy’s Mission Every One pavilions will feature exclusive product from Phenomenal by Meena Harris in 315 stores nationwide. Phenomenal is a 360-degree media and merchandising company focused on lifting up the stories, experiences and talents of women and historically underrepresented groups to shift culture and build community. Featured product will be showcased alongside fellow Women-owned brands as part of Macy’s ongoing It Starts With Her showcase via macys.com/purpose.

Additional Women-owned brands featured this March include:

Full Circle Trends , a luxury shoe brand known for its bold yet feminine design aesthetic

, a luxury shoe brand known for its bold yet feminine design aesthetic Harlem Candle Co. , a luxury home fragrance brand by Teri Johnson that specializes in scented candles inspired by Harlem's Jazz Age and its legendary residents

, a luxury home fragrance brand by Teri Johnson that specializes in scented candles inspired by Harlem's Jazz Age and its legendary residents Kelly + Jones , a boutique fragrance brand that hand-blends spirited essences of vineyard and valley, founded by Kelly Jones.

, a boutique fragrance brand that hand-blends spirited essences of vineyard and valley, founded by Kelly Jones. Kitsch , a female and diverse owned global accessory brand built on positivity and pure hard work, created by Cassandra Thurswell.

, a female and diverse owned global accessory brand built on positivity and pure hard work, created by Cassandra Thurswell. Lovery , a luxury spa woman-owned brand, specializing in all-natural fragrances and pure, essential oils and more.

, a luxury spa woman-owned brand, specializing in all-natural fragrances and pure, essential oils and more. Nude Barre , a bodywear collection created by Erin Carpenter to reclaim and revolutionize shapewear featuring 12 unique shades that close the representational gap

, a bodywear collection created by Erin Carpenter to reclaim and revolutionize shapewear featuring 12 unique shades that close the representational gap PATTERN Beauty , created by award-winning actress & producer Tracee Ellis Ross, a haircare brand with products inspired by and designed for curly, coily & tight-textured hair.

, created by award-winning actress & producer Tracee Ellis Ross, a haircare brand with products inspired by and designed for curly, coily & tight-textured hair. Soap Distillery® by Danielle Martin, a sustainable line of cocktail scented soaps, candles and bath & body products that offer a unique twist on scent-based goods

In addition, “Macy’s Live” will host a live shopping event on March 2 highlighting an array of Women-owned products.

Partners for a Brighter Future

In addition to Girls Inc., Macy’s, Inc. will continue to support girls nationwide through mentorship opportunities, impactful programming, and more. This includes providing grants to organizations like Dress for Success and Figure Skating in Harlem, among others.

Leadership Development and representation are engrained into Macy’s culture by the company’s Women Employee Resource Group (ERG), WAM. Serving as a core resource for female colleagues at Macy’s, WAM promotes the empowerment, support, and development of women. With a focus on building community and belonging, WAM provides members with networking and mentorship opportunities that enhance their personal and professional lives.

This March, as part of Women’s History Month celebrations colleagues will have the opportunity to participate in an in-person mentorship event with Macy’s leadership, including Macy’s chief merchant, Nata Dvir, hear from a panel of Women-Owned businesses featuring Macy's The Workshop participants, and attend a volunteer mentoring event with Girls Inc.

For more information and to shop the collections visit macys.com/purpose.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls - particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color - with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.