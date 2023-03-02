Healthmine and Press Ganey Work Together to Enable Predictive Member Experience Insights for Health Plans

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced an API integration with Healthmine, the leader in technology-enabled member engagement and reward solutions for health plans, to enable health plans to create a clear plan to improve Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) performance and close gaps in member experience and execute that plan through Healthmine’s Stars CRM® Platform.

“The interoperability of Press Ganey data with the organizations’ existing tools is making it easier than ever to holistically understand and improve experience in all facets of healthcare,” said Darren Dworkin, President and Chief Operating Officer at Press Ganey. “We’re excited to be equipping health plans on the Healthmine member engagement platform to take impactful action that will improve their member experience and Star Ratings.”

With insights from Press Ganey’s Impact Analytics Predict solution, users are able to predict which members are most likely to be satisfied and dissatisfied with each CAHPS domain and which members are most highly engaged with their own health care. From there, Healthmine’s member engagement solution delivers targeted outreach directly to engage member cohorts to schedule appointments, address pain points and coordinate the appropriate care. The result is improved organizational CAHPS and Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) performance – both of which are major components of a Star Rating.

“Integrating Press Ganey’s predictive insights into our platform gives Healthmine the opportunity to support our health plan clients in delivering the best possible member experience down to the last mile,” said Bryce Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer at Healthmine. “We look forward to equipping health plans with this deep knowledge so they can make measurable improvements to the experiences, outcomes, and engagement of members.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient and member experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About Healthmine

Healthmine is the industry's leading quality improvement solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions to improve their health. We build personalized, ongoing member engagement strategies for health plans in all lines of business. These strategies are delivered via our SaaS-based, always-on platform that drives health actions through customized triggers for clinical, pharmacy, and CAHPS and HOS measures. When paired with intelligent incentives and rewards, the net result is improved outcomes and well-managed medical spend. In addition, Healthmine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify and prioritize areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings.