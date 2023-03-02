Igloo Announces Its Latest Sports Partnership by Kicking Off a Collegiate Cooler Series

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo revealed its newest official sports licensing partnership through the release of the first-ever Collegiate Series of Playmate coolers. The iconic cooler brand partnered with 13 of the top U.S. universities on team-branded, campus-friendly Playmate Elite coolers — available now at igloocoolers.com/collegiate — the first to launch within Igloo’s multi-product Collegiate Series.

“Our coolers have been vital among athletes and fans for decades, so it endlessly excites us to expand our sports partnership portfolio with 13 fan-favorite university teams! Our school-branded Collegiate Series of Playmate coolers is the first release within the new collection and perfect for anyone who loves to rep their college pride with chilled refreshments in hand,” stated Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo.

Igloo designed this collection with students, alumni and superfans in mind by incorporating custom college team-inspired artwork, including the school’s colors and marks across the front and back panels of the Playmate cooler’s iconic tent top — using a durable, high-quality in-mold label — and a base in a corresponding color. At the ideal size for campus living and game-day tailgating events, the 16-quart Playmate Elite fits up to 30 standard 12-ounce cans.

Igloo’s officially licensed coolers include 13 top college brands:

Auburn University®

LSU®

Michigan State University®

Texas A&M University®

The Ohio State University®

The University of Alabama®

The University of Oklahoma®

University of Florida®

University of Georgia®

University of Michigan™

University of Southern California®

University of Tennessee®

University of Texas

Igloo’s Collegiate Series will deliver new product releases throughout 2023, including school-branded KoolTunes™ coolers with built-in wireless speakers and a drinkware collection.

College fans can shop Igloo’s new Collegiate Series Playmate coolers at igloocoolers.com/collegiate.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.