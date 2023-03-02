Calque Partners with Revest Homes to Unlock Valuable Home Equity for Borrowers to Purchase Their Next Home Before They Sell

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calque, the leader in empowering established lenders to offer non-contingent mortgages, today announced a partnership with Revest Homes. Borrowers will be able to access their existing equity before they sell. This serves two purposes, the funds to repair their current home and make a significant down payment on the purchase of their next home.

Calque is leading the mortgage innovation space with The Trade-In Mortgage™, designed for homeowners to retain wealth by transferring their equity from one property to another. Using The Trade-In Mortgage, a homebuyer can make a non-contingent offer that is as good as cash and backed by a purchase price guarantee from Calque; if the home doesn’t sell within 90 to 150 days, depending on the market, Calque will purchase it. The Trade-In Mortgage allows more homebuyers to compete with cash buyers and reassure anxious sellers in a market where interest rates rise so quickly that “cash is king” during the purchase-offer process. It also ensures that homebuyers do not have to carry two mortgages indefinitely.

“Revest Homes identified Calque as a key differentiator in the mortgage market right now,” said Ace Estess Woods, co-founder and director of real estate at Revest Homes. “With home equity at a record high for many owners across the country, we were looking for a solution like The Trade-In Mortgage. Working together, we allow homeowners to leverage their accumulated equity for a down payment on their next home before selling their existing one.”

Revest Homes is different from other lenders. They are a full-service company that handles the entire transaction for the consumer from start to finish. Revest has real estate, renovation and lending professionals that can prepare a property for sale, locate the next property to buy, and make a mortgage loan available, if necessary.

“Calque is proud to partner with Revest Homes,” said Dan Mugge, COO at Calque. “We were looking for a partner that understood how important The Trade-In Mortgage was to consumers who want or need to move but are hesitant due to the risks associated with trying to time the sale of one home and the purchase of another in this market. Their services, combined with our flexible lending products, will greatly improve the homebuying experience for consumers with sizable equity.”

About Revest Homes

At Revest Homes, we revest your home with quality improvements that increase the likelihood of selling your property at a higher price. Our award-winning team of top real estate agents and loan officers provide a full suite of custom real estate planning and financial solutions for every stage of homeownership. We have helped more than 8,500 families achieve their homeownership goals and we look forward to helping yours, whether you are looking to purchase your first home or your 100th. We bring all sides of the equation together to make a seamless and unparalleled experience in home selling and buying. Life happens and so does the need to make better decisions with your largest asset, your home. To explore the possibilities, REVEST IN YOU and visit us at www.revesthomes.com.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but partners with best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country.