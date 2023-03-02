Best's Review Examines Shifting Competitive Landscape for Global Reinsurance Brokers

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The March issue of Best’s Review includes coverage of the global reinsurance segment:

Also included in the March issue:

“Death Benefits Reach Record Levels in Pandemic Times” looks at recent AM Best data and changes to life expectancy and mortality trends.

“Post-Pandemic Commercial Real Estate Investments Shift” examines how the COVID-19 pandemic shifted work patterns, making remote work more common and complicating the office space component of the commercial real estate investment market.

“Germany’s AquaDom Rupture Exposes Aquarium Risks” provides insight into the lines of coverage, exposures and loss control for aquariums in light of the recent incident.

