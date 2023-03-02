De-risking Compliance: Ei Electronics Deploys LDRA To Accelerate Safety Certification

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LDRA, the leading provider of automated software verification, source code analysis, unit testing tools, and consultancy services, today announced its selection as the software validation and compliance platform of choice for Ei Electronics. As discussed in a recent case study, the market leader in fire and carbon monoxide detection products chose the LDRA tool suite to support rigorous quality and safety checks for its Ei207 and Ei208 series of battery-powered carbon monoxide alarms. This selection reaffirms Ei Electronic’s commitment to sound engineering practices and continuous improvement on behalf of its customers.

“Utilizing LDRA makes our compliance activities more comprehensive, efficient, and better able to meet the requirements of demanding industry safety standards,” said Mike Keegan, head of research and development, Ei Electronics. “With third-party approval a major requirement for home safety devices, including proof of compliance to the IEC 61508, EN 14604, and EN 50271 standards, the LDRA tool suite helps us save time and focus our efforts on accelerating innovation and improving quality for our customers.”

The LDRA tool suite is an integrated solution that enables manufacturers to build quality and compliance into their development processes from requirements through to deployment. Especially critical for Ei207 and Ei208 development was the seamless integration between the IEC 61508 V-model and the LDRA workflow, guiding Ei Electronic’s developers throughout the software lifecycle to de-risk compliance activities.

Ei Electronic’s next project – the development of a combination alarm device – will integrate the LDRA tool suite within its Continuos Integration/Continuous Development (CI/CD) pipeline to handle static analysis and regression unit testing.

“Lowering the barriers to effective compliance management and validation with the LDRA tool suite has proven essential to the success of Ei Electronic’s product development,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “As the company expands its use of the tool suite for future products and services, they will be able to accelerate their compliance activities even more.”

A history of being first to market and 20 design patents bear testament to Ei Electronic’s ongoing commitment to research and development. Headquartered in Ireland and a global leader in residential fire and carbon monoxide detection products, Ei Electronics manufactures over 10 million alarms annually and ships to customers in over 30 countries worldwide.

About LDRA

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Readers may direct questions to:

Mark James

Email: mark.james@ldra.com