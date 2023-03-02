WHOOP Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“We’re proud to be named one of the most innovative companies by Fast Company,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “Innovation, science and research are at the heart of everything we do at WHOOP. 2023 is a particularly exciting year for us as we prepare to release some of the most impactful features ever, including around stress and muscular strain.”

WHOOP is a world class performance coach that aims to explain by not only showing members what’s happening within the body, but why something is happening and what they can do about it. Originally worn by elite athletes, WHOOP has broadened its reach to help consumers optimize their human performance by making better lifestyle choices through self-reported behavior tracking and personalized coaching. By logging everything from nutrition to mental health, WHOOP provides insights on how these various behaviors affect physiological data. Knowing these features work, WHOOP continues to innovate and introduce new functionalities within its devices.

WHOOP and Hyperice recently launched an innovative partnership, unveiling a first-of-its-kind data integration to help users better understand the connection between recovery and how it impacts overall health. Through a two-way integration by way of Apple Health, WHOOP members can automatically log recovery activities in their WHOOP app when utilizing the line of Hypervolt percussion massage devices, and Normatec dynamic air compression systems. The integration is the first of multiple joint initiatives between the brands that aim to further understand the impact of percussion massage and dynamic air compression on physical recovery while advancing human performance through quantitative data.

WHOOP and Cronometer, a leading nutrition tracking app, recently introduced an integration that provides users with the most in-depth fitness and health monitoring available to find out how nutrition impacts strain, recovery, and sleep. Cronometer users can now import WHOOP health data such as sleep stages, recovery score, resting heart rate and skin temperature into their Cronometer account.

WHOOP has also been working with one of the world’s most well-known experts in human performance – Dr. Andrew Huberman – to study how effective breathing is for reducing stress and increasing alertness. Building off of Dr. Huberman’s research, WHOOP will soon introduce an amazing new feature into its app to help members better control their nervous system.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like Mr Beast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers 24/7 digital fitness and health coaching to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.