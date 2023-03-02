Fingerprint Partners with Spec to Provide Real-Time User Insights that Reduce Fraud and Deliver Frictionless Digital Experiences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fingerprint, a global leader in device identification technology, today announced a partnership with Spec to help companies stop fraud and ensure known users have great customer experiences. Through this partnership, Spec has integrated Fingerprint into its no-code Trust Cloud platform, enabling customers to identify devices and browsers with extreme accuracy, respond in real time to fraud threats, and improve user experience.

“Accurate device identification is getting increasingly harder – cookies, local storage, and IP address are no longer sufficient to recognize returning visitors. Fingerprint’s device identification platform solves this by identifying visitors across multiple touchpoints with extremely high accuracy,” said Chris Metzger, Head of Partnerships at Fingerprint. “To help address evolving customer requirements, Fingerprint is partnering with leading solution providers in identity, authentication, fraud, security orchestration, payments, and marketing. We’re thrilled to join our capabilities with Spec’s cutting-edge no-code orchestration and user journey management platform to power frictionless, secure consumer experiences.”

Fingerprint’s device identification platform identifies visitors even when they attempt to conceal their identity online via incognito browsing, VPNs, and privacy and cookie-blocking browser settings. Providing a complete view of all users across web and mobile devices — whether or not they are logged in or concealing their identity — enables companies to build best-in-class fraud detection and user experiences. By integrating Fingerprint with Spec’s Trust Cloud Platform, Spec and Fingerprint help world-class businesses provide a powerful, secure digital experience that reduces friction for end users and helps stop fraud.

“At Spec, we’re shaping customer experiences and core commercial flows, and security is a top priority on our platform,” said Patrick Chen, Spec Co-founder and COO. “The complexity of device identification continues to multiply for customers, as browser and operating systems change frequently and consumers constantly toggle privacy settings. We’re thrilled to partner with Fingerprint to add yet another layer of detection and protection.”

Learn more about how Fingerprint and Spec help merchants prevent fraud and optimize payments with total visibility at Merchant Risk Council (MRC) in Las Vegas, March 6-9, 2023, at booths #706 and #306.

About Fingerprint

Fingerprint, powered by the most accurate device fingerprinting technology, enables companies to prevent fraud and improve user experiences. Fingerprint processes hundreds of signals from the browser, device, and network to generate a stable and persistent unique VisitorID that can be used to understand visitor behavior. With a commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy, Fingerprint is proud to be SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Fingerprint is trusted by over 6,000 companies worldwide, including 12% of the top 500 sites, to help catch sophisticated fraudsters and personalize experiences for trusted users. Learn more at www.fingerprint.com.

About Spec

Spec is creating a smarter, safer internet powered by unified data, tools, and teams. We offer the first and only truly no-code solution that deploys invisibly in front of any website or API providing insights, automation, integration, and orchestration in minutes, not months. Our intelligent platform, the Trust Cloud, surrounds every online interaction to stop fraud and abuse while guiding good customers through great experiences. To learn more about how you can unlock instant trust with Spec, please contact us at https://www.specprotected.com/contact-us.

