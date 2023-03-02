Centra and Lifepoint Behavioral Health Announce Agreement to Build New Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centra and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, today announced that they have entered into a joint venture partnership to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The Centra Behavioral Health Hospital will be an approximately 75,000 square-foot, 72-bed hospital, providing inpatient services for adults struggling with mental health illnesses. This new facility will be structurally designed to create a therapeutic environment for patients, featuring open, airy spaces with amenities that include spacious patient rooms, community areas, outside courtyards, and state-of-the-art clinical spaces to support the needs of patients and families.

"Both Centra and Lifepoint share a strong commitment to clinical excellence and innovation,” said Amy Carrier, Centra President and CEO. “We are pleased to partner with Lifepoint again as we expand access to critically needed specialty care in our region. We know that there is a significant need for greater access to inpatient behavioral health services across the country, and we look forward to bringing this level of care to more of our patients here in central Virginia.”

Centra and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, another business unit of Lifepoint Health, announced a separate joint venture partnership last fall to construct a freestanding, 50-bed acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital. This hospital will treat patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders that have impacted a patient’s functional or cognitive skills.

Both hospitals will be located in Lynchburg on the Simon’s Run property Centra purchased in 2017. Together these two facilities will form a new specialty care medical campus. Pending customary regulatory approvals, construction for the inpatient rehabilitation facility is expected to begin in the spring of 2024 with an expected opening in 2025, and construction for the new behavioral health hospital is expected to begin in the summer of 2024 with an expected opening in 2025.

“We are pleased to continue our work with Centra as we expand access to critically needed inpatient behavioral health services for patients throughout central Virginia,” said Russ Bailey, president of Lifepoint Behavioral Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation. “We know that Centra shares our commitment to providing high-quality specialty care as well as our vision for expanding access to these services within the communities we both serve.”

Upon completion, Centra Behavioral Health Hospital will join Lifepoint Behavioral Health’s growing network of behavioral health hospitals and units across the country.

About Centra

Centra is a regional nonprofit healthcare system based in Lynchburg, Virginia. Serving its communities for over three decades, Centra has more than 7,300 caregivers, 500 employed providers and physicians, and a medical staff of nearly 800. Providing care in 50 locations, Centra serves over 500,000 people through critical medical services in central and southern Virginia. Centra is committed to improving the health and quality of life of the communities it serves. For more information, please visit, Centrahealth.com.

About Lifepoint Behavioral Health

Lifepoint Behavioral Health specializes in providing compassionate care across the behavioral healthcare continuum. Through its 22 behavioral health hospitals and contract management and joint venture partnerships with hospitals and providers across the country, Lifepoint Behavioral Health offers programs designed to address the unique needs of various patient populations, including adolescents, adults and geriatrics. Lifepoint Behavioral Health has diversified programming, allowing specific therapy models of treatment while encompassing the whole person. These treatment models provide evidence-based therapies with distinct short- and long-term goals of improving and sustaining mental health. Lifepoint Behavioral Health is a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health.