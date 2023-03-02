Market Structure EDGE Signs Content License Agreement with Interactive Brokers

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Market Structure EDGE, the award-winning decision-support platform helping investors in US stocks trade Supply/Demand imbalances, has signed a content license agreement with Interactive Brokers, an automated global electronic broker serving over two million online trading accounts.

The agreement brings Market Structure EDGE analytics and metrics to Interactive Brokers subscribers, including a 30-day free trial of the EDGE platform through their Interactive Brokers accounts.

“The US stock market is 100% electronic, about 98% algorithmic,” said Tim Quast, founder and CEO of Market Structure EDGE. “It’s highly regulated and mathematical, and fundamental and technical analysis are often incomplete solutions. We’ve condensed complex rules into a simple, graphical way for investors to use the math of the market to trade Supply and Demand, volatility and liquidity.”

Interactive Brokers Global Head of Market Data and Research, Yochai Korn, said, “Interactive Brokers continually seeks out innovative and compelling tools to help investors succeed in complex automated markets and we are pleased to now offer Market Structure EDGE analytics and metrics to our clients.”

In November 2021, Market Structure EDGE earned top honors among category applicants at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards for its unique software-as-a-service decision-support platform for active traders.

About Market Structure EDGE™

Market Structure EDGE™ is the first decision-support analytics platform for retail and institutional investors to make Supply and Demand key signals for entries and exits. EDGE leverages market structure – the rules and behaviors behind price and volume. Stocks show a strong propensity to rise when Supply and Demand diverge, a view not provided by any other investment tool. Visit www.marketstructureedge.com.

EDGE financial data and analysis tools are intended for informational purposes, and do not in any way constitute an offer to sell or buy any securities and are not intended to be exclusively relied upon in connection with any offer or sale of securities. EDGE does not provide personalized investment recommendations to users, who should consult with their own investment, accounting, tax or legal advisers with respect to their individual circumstances.