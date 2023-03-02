Vidgo Adds More Than 10,000 New Feature Films and Popular Television Series From Cinedigm

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier content and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced a new integration with Vidgo, America’s best value for cord-cutters looking to save money and watch live sports, adding more than 10,000 new films and television series to Vidgo’s expansive library of on-demand content.

Vidgo’s extensive programming lineup includes more than 150 television networks featuring live sports, news and entertainment, along with an expansive library of on-demand content – which now includes over 40,000 shows, movies and documentaries – all accessible through the Vidgo streaming app. Vidgo is available on the most popular CTV and streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android & iOS mobile devices, and on the web.

“Our focus is to deliver an unbeatable value to our customers, while providing the content that excites audiences the most – whether it’s a major sporting event or the next Blockbuster hit,” said Derek Mattson, CEO of Vidgo. “Cinedigm is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can now offer even more of the programming our audiences love and crave, for the best value in the streaming industry. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can continue to deliver even more of the content our audiences love at the best value in the streaming industry.”

The new programming from Cinedigm span across a plethora of popular genres, including animation, westerns, and documentaries, and are sourced from Cinedigm’s vast library of premium content. The additions include notable titles such as:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: the popular series based on the Japanese manga and anime in which the heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba.

the popular series based on the Japanese manga and anime in which the heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba. New York, New York : Dong Luo evokes Wong Kar-wai in this exquisite drama about lovers divided by desires, by choices, and by dreams of the West.

: Dong Luo evokes Wong Kar-wai in this exquisite drama about lovers divided by desires, by choices, and by dreams of the West. Elvis: A Generous Heart : showcases the musician’s extreme generosity, as he helped family, friends and many charities throughout his life.

: showcases the musician’s extreme generosity, as he helped family, friends and many charities throughout his life. Daniel Boone, Trailblazer: made at the height of Hollywood's fascination with pioneer days, Daniel Boone battles Shawnee warriors as he leads a band of settlers into Kentucky.

“This partnership represents increased accessibility of the entertainment we love most,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cinedigm. “By joining forces with Vidgo, we’re able to share our incredible pool of content with more customers than ever before, and at a price people can afford. We look forward to continuing to grow this mutually beneficial relationship.”

Vidgo comes in four “flavors,” all of which offer Vidgo’s entire on-demand library of 40,000 titles and more. Vidgo Mas ($39.95 per month) features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations and Fox Deportes, Discovery Familias and many all-around entertainment options. Vidgo Plus ($64.95 per month) features over 110 channels and more college sports than any other streaming service. Vidgo Premium ($79.95 per month) offers unlimited access to more than 150 television networks. Lastly, Vidgo Ultimate ($99.95 per month) provides the industry’s best bilingual streaming package with 195 live-streaming, on-demand and DVR viewing of English, Spanish and bilingual channels. This includes 35 sports networks, the championship games for NFL, MLB and international soccer, games from 20 college sports conferences, and access to 90 Univision and UniMás local channels based on the viewer’s location.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

About Vidgo

Subscribers now have the Freedom to be EntertainedSM, affordably with a choice of watching content in real time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously. It's never been easier to watch what Americans love. Vidgo’s simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming – every TV fan can watch at home or on the go.

People Magazine named Vidgo Best Value for Live TV Streaming Services and Best Sports Streaming Service for Spanish Speakers People Magazine “ Vidgo is the best choice for viewers who want to stream fútbol with Spanish-language commentary.”

named Vidgo and Entertainment Weekly Best Streaming Service for College Sports

for College Sports TV Guide “If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.”

“If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.” The Desk

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Vidgo Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including NFL RedZone.

The company is also meeting the growing demand for Latino TV streaming with its VidgoMás package featuring live and on-demand Spanish-speaking channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com.