Cloudera Selects ValueCloud to Achieve Significant Gain in Business Value Assessments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all customer journey stages, announced today that Cloudera, the hybrid data company, has selected ValueCloud® Sales Pillar and Smart Web Calculator to augment their strategic value management team and increase efficiency.

With a sophisticated and experienced value engineering team that was able to produce 30 business value assessments (BVA) a year, Cloudera sought to increase output without adding staff. By investing in ValueCloud Sales Pillar and Smart Web Calculator, the company plans to produce over 100 BVAs in the next year by leveraging the automation, repeatability and self-service capabilities of the platform.

"ValueCloud Sales Pillar and Smart Web Calculator allow us to scale our value management process," said Cindy Maike, Vice President, Business & Product Solutions at Cloudera. "We're excited about this new value management journey with DecisionLink."

ValueCloud Sales Pillar and Smart Web Calculator’s innovative technology automates and streamlines the BVA process, empowering companies to quickly and easily create business cases, track outcomes, and communicate the value of their offerings to customers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cloudera supporting one of their key objectives to drive value for their customers," said Jim Berryhill, Chairman, Executive Chair, Chief Evangelist & Co-Founder of DecisionLink. "ValueCloud Sales Pillar and Smart Web Calculator’s powerful capabilities will help Cloudera take their value engineering process to the next level and achieve unprecedented success."

