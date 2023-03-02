Modern Treasury Announces Global ACH Capabilities to Provide Customers with Access to Lower Cost Cross-Border Payments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury, the operating system for the new era of payments, and Silicon Valley Bank, today announced the availability of a new global payment solution, which will allow mutual clients to send cross-border payments more efficiently, predictably, and at a lower cost by leveraging local payment rails.

Global ACH will provide mutual customers with more choices for cross-border payments beyond the SWIFT network. With Global ACH, customers can automate international payments using the ACH- and RTP-equivalent payment rails in other countries. This helps companies expand international capabilities with less upfront investment while driving efficiency into their global operations.

“Payments are in the midst of a massive transformation, and it's critical that we support our customers with an international footprint in the same way we support them domestically,” said Dimitri Dadiomov, Modern Treasury CEO and Co-Founder. “Global ACH means providing customers with more choice, greater efficiency, and lower costs. We're happy to work with Silicon Valley Bank to bring this capability to our mutual clients to help them scale.”

For companies with international footprints, Global ACH provides a number of advantages over current cross-border payment options. Global ACH is less expensive than SWIFT and other third-party options. In addition, Global ACH helps provide greater predictability in the final amount received by payees because lifting fees will not be assessed. With Modern Treasury’s solution, companies can work with a bank, like Silicon Valley Bank, once and then expand globally without having to choose and integrate different payment rails in each country.

Modern Treasury and Silicon Valley Bank expect growth in Global ACH in a wide range of industries and use cases, including marketplaces that pay out users and suppliers in international markets, shipping and logistics firms that disburse funds to vendors and suppliers abroad, financial services such as payroll and lenders sending funds to international recipients, companies with large numbers of international suppliers and contractors, and software providers offering accounts payable services for clients paying out globally or facilitating remittances.

“With Modern Treasury and Silicon Valley Bank, BluePallet can provide our customers with a seamless payment experience, simplifying transaction management, banking operations, and compliance reporting,” said Rena Tabal, Director of Product Management at BluePallet. “With this collaboration, we offer secure, fast, and reliable international payments through a single integration, freeing us from the cumbersome task of working in individual banks while unlocking global growth. We're eager to bring our payment solutions to more countries and currencies.”

Modern Treasury’s Global ACH product augments its existing international payment capabilities with Silicon Valley Bank, which includes the SWIFT network. SWIFT is well-suited for fast, one-off international payments. Global ACH is expected to be more popular for companies with recurring international payment flows and smaller value payouts that are not time critical.

“We are always looking to enhance the payments experience for our fast-growing and innovative clients, many of whom have, or plan to have, an international presence,” said Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, Head of Payments at Silicon Valley Bank. “By bringing together the power of SVB’s Global ACH capabilities and the strength of Modern Treasury’s platform, we will enable more of our mutual clients to move money faster, with real-time data visibility and more efficient workflows.”

