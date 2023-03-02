Lionrock Recovery Signs Cutting-Edge Center of Excellence Partnership With Contigo Health

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Committed to breaking the stigma around substance use disorder (SUD) in the workplace, Lionrock–the inventor of online SUDs treatment and recovery services in the United States–today announced it signed a cutting-edge partnership with Contigo Health for its new Center of Excellence program focused on SUD.

Lionrock Recovery and Hazelden Betty Ford are partnering with Contigo Health to expand access to quality SUD care. With Lionrock Recovery leading the telehealth part of the program, this next-generation Center of Excellence works with employers to address SUDs in the workplace and provide the best and most convenient care options to support the lifelong management of this chronic condition.

“Since our founding in 2010, Lionrock has been the pioneer of telehealth SUD treatment, reaching thousands of people who struggle with SUDs with the most private and flexible pathways to getting help, all while providing the highest level of care,” said Lionrock co-founder and CEO Peter Loeb. “We are energized and grateful to have been selected by Contigo Health to play a critical role in its new Center of Excellence program for SUD care and honored to be partnered with Hazelden Betty Ford, a highly respected institution in our field.”

People who work for companies that engage Contigo Health to manage their benefit-covered addiction care will have access to same-day assessments. For many, Lionrock’s effective telehealth outpatient care will be appropriate, allowing them access to one-on-one sessions with a licensed psychotherapist and group sessions from home without the disruption of leaving their family or job. For others with more complex needs (e.g., detox to manage withdrawal, medication management, etc.) and/or more severe SUDs inpatient care will be available through Hazelden Betty Ford.

“For too long, people suffering from substance use disorders have experienced barriers to accessing care stemming from the need to participate in-person and take time away from family and the work that supports them,” said Steven Nelson, president of Contigo Health. “Through the recent increase in adoption of virtual care and Lionrock’s prowess in this area, willing health plan members now have hope for a new type of treatment plan. This will enable them to maintain their family and work obligations while focusing on getting better in the privacy and comfort of familiar surroundings. Our COE program has developed a reputation for its extensive and thorough vetting process. With that, we are proud to have Lionrock as our SUD COE partner.”

By bringing the best SUD care providers together in its new Center of Excellence 360 product, Contigo Health can connect employers and the people they serve to the best and most convenient personalized online and in-person care options available nationally.

About Lionrock

Founded in 2010, Lionrock is the leading telehealth provider of substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery services in the United States. Lionrock provides evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, at the Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Outpatient levels of care, including medication-assisted treatment, and continuing care. Lionrock is accredited by the Joint Commission, employs master-level licensed counselors in most states, and accepts most private health insurance. Lionrock also offers the recovery community free support group meetings, both 12-step and alternative, recognizing that recovery is a lifetime pursuit. In 2022 Lionrock expanded its partner network to include Contigo Health, Meritain Health, Spring Health, and Daisy Health.