CORRECTING and REPLACING The Encore: Wrangler® and Fender® Drop Second Legendary Collection

The second launch of the Wrangler x Fender men’s and women’s line is available on Wrangler.com, Fender.com and in key retailers including Boot Barn, Urban Outfitters, Wiseman’s Western and specialty boutiques. (Photo: Business Wire)

Additionally, fans can look forward to guitar accessories in the new Wrangler x Fender Collection–featuring gold-stitched straps crafted in Wrangler denim, denim-wrapped 3-ply hardshell guitar cases featuring the iconic Wrangler pocket design and classic Fender tortoiseshell 351 shaped picks for easy gripping. (Photo: Business Wire)

The women’s line spotlights bold patterns and washes, including a black corduroy catsuit as well as eye-catching metallic and leopard print jeans. (Photo: Business Wire)

The women’s line spotlights bold patterns and washes, including a black corduroy catsuit as well as eye-catching metallic and leopard print jeans. (Photo: Business Wire)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two multimedia assets accompanying this release dated March 2, 2023, have been removed.

The release reads:

THE ENCORE: WRANGLER® AND FENDER® DROP SECOND LEGENDARY COLLECTION

Inspired by Wrangler’s strong ties to music, the popular collaboration celebrates self-expression with limited-edition guitar accessories and daring prints

Worldwide denim brand Wrangler® and Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), the world’s leading guitar manufacturer moving music culture forward, today announced a second global launch of the exclusive collaboration featuring attention-grabbing denim looks and new guitar accessories.

“Once again we’ve teamed up with Fender to release this new collection as a timeless tribute to the artists and legends who have shaped music and denim into what it is today,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing - Wrangler. “Wrangler is honored to celebrate the heritage behind these limited-edition collectibles as we pay homage to daring artists with vintage-inspired patches and bold graphics.”

The second Wrangler x Fender collaboration features a variety of men’s and women’s long-sleeve and short-sleeved graphic tees, as well as staple denim jackets and vests in a variety of washes and finishes with durable stitching and striking details. The women’s line spotlights bold patterns and washes, including a black corduroy catsuit as well as eye-catching metallic and leopard print jeans. The collection also resurrects the bestselling men’s jacket featuring Fender’s logo on authentic Wrangler denim. Additionally, fans can look forward to guitar accessories in the new Wrangler x Fender Collection – featuring gold-stitched straps crafted in Wrangler denim, denim-wrapped 3-ply hardshell guitar cases featuring the iconic Wrangler pocket design and classic Fender tortoiseshell 351 shaped picks for easy gripping.

“It is a privilege to collaborate once again with a celebrated brand like Wrangler that values creativity and individuality,” said Richard Bussey, vice president accessories, lifestyle and licensing at Fender. “Integrating iconic Wrangler elements especially into the new accessories collection, from guitar cases to straps and picks, was an exciting experience. We hope our latest collection inspires players, music lovers and beyond to incorporate unique elements into their personal style, both on and off stage.”

The second launch of the Wrangler x Fender men’s and women’s line is available on Wrangler.com, Fender.com and in key retailers including Boot Barn, Urban Outfitters, Wiseman’s Western and specialty boutiques. Clothing retail prices range from $60-$250 and accessories retail prices range from $9.99-$89.99.

Follow @wrangler and @fender to learn more about the collection.

About Wrangler®:

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Fender Musical Instruments Corporation:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender’s digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Fender (standard and stylized) are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries.