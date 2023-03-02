Wawanesa Insurance Selects One Inc’s PremiumPay® for a Robust Digital Infrastructure and a Seamless Customer Payments Experience

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Wawanesa Insurance (Wawanesa) has selected One Inc’s inbound payments platform and best-in-class solution PremiumPay® to deliver a fast and easy payment experience for its customers. Integrated with One Inc, Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud will also be implemented to help Wawanesa reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase customer retention.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Wawanesa offers insurance in California and Oregon. Based on direct premiums written, Wawanesa ranks among the top twenty auto insurers in California.

“At Wawanesa, we’re known for customer satisfaction, so it was important for us to find a modernized payment solution that meets the evolving needs of those we insure,” said Lisa Ward, Wawanesa’s Vice President of Marketing, US Operations. “Our decision to partner with and implement One Inc’s solutions will provide Wawanesa with the digital infrastructure needed to enhance our best-in-class customer experience.”

“We’re excited that Wawanesa made the investment in One Inc’s PremiumPay and Guidewire for outbound payments,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “Through this integration, Wawanesa has shown its commitment to improving upon its award-winning customer service.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Wawanesa

Wawanesa Insurance is a direct-to-consumer insurance company that provides industry-leading customer service in California and Oregon. Wawanesa is a division of Wawanesa Mutual Insurance, a diversified North American insurer that serves more than two million policyholders. Along with their commitment to being there for policyholders when they need them, Wawanesa is likewise focused on being a positive force in their communities by contributing to charitable organizations at levels well above international benchmarks for excellence in philanthropy. www.wawanesa.com