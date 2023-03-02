Advantus Health Partners and GE HealthCare Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Access to Healthcare Technology Management Services

CINCINNATI & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantus Health Partners, a health care solutions company delivering more effective, efficient supply chain models to health care organizations, and GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), one of the largest providers of medical equipment maintenance services in the world, announced an agreement of up to $760M over 10-years to provide GE HealthCare’s Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) services to Advantus Health Partners’ clients.

“Advantus was founded following our team’s success designing a better supply chain model for a large health system with 48 hospitals. We understand the growing challenges that health care providers—large and small—face in today’s environment,” said Dan Hurry, president of Advantus Health Partners. “We are constantly working to bring next-generation supply chain management models to our customers, and this relationship with GE HealthCare underscores our commitment to delivering benefits to health systems, suppliers and the overall health care supply chain.”

The comprehensive HTM program can provide complete management of medical equipment in a health care facility – including ongoing maintenance, monitoring for and addressing recalls, disinfection and distribution, and more for Advantus Health Partners’ clients.

The program also can help reduce costs and improve productivity for their clients through standardization of processes to manage equipment across healthcare systems and proactive monitoring of data safety. Further, their clients will have access to Encompass, GE HealthCare’s real-time location system technology that tracks and locates a provider’s equipment so caregivers can spend less time searching for equipment and more time with patients. Other services include advanced asset management and an advanced scopes program with proactive service strategy for endoscopes.

“We are excited to build a healthier future by managing the comprehensive service needs of healthcare providers and helping ensure they have the latest technology available to provide quality care to their patients,” said Mohamed El-Demerdash, GE HealthCare U.S. and Canada Services President. “Together with Advantus Health Partners, we will support health care organizations as they continue to evolve and adapt to meet their ever-changing needs and those of the communities they serve.”

Through this expanded relationship between Advantus Health Partners and GE HealthCare, healthcare providers will have access to a scalable, end-to-end solution for managing medical equipment performance and risk.

Advantus Health Partners is a health care solutions company that makes supply chain easier for its clients through streamlined supply chain management, organizational purchasing, operations and cost-savings efficiencies.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier.

