The HFW Companies forms strategic growth partnership with Kansas City-based architectural firm GastingerWalker&

ST. LOUIS & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The HFW Companies (HFW), in its continuing drive to build a nationally focused “House of Brands” within the architecture and engineering (AE) industry, has added a sixth strategic growth partner to its expanding portfolio, GastingerWalker&, a Kansas City, Mo.-based architectural firm with its own national presence.

GastingerWalker&, beginning its 43rd year in business, employs 55 professionals in Kansas City and in its Chicago office and is licensed to practice in 45 states, thanks to national clients such as AMC Theatres, Allstate Insurance Company, SunLife Financial, Amsurg America, and Spectrum Retirement Communities, among others. The firm’s services include architecture, interior design, construction management, space planning, and historic rehabilitation, which are implemented through their Live, Work, Learn, Heal, and Play sectors of expertise.

Michael Hein, AIA, PMP, chief executive officer of HFW, describes the new growth partner as an ideal strategic fit for HFW in its continuing quest to develop its “House of Brands” concept. That is, a network of growth-oriented AE firms that share best practices, strong design focus, economies of scale, unique areas of expertise, and other synergies, while continuing to build their own legacy brands regionally and beyond.

“We’re excited because GastingerWalker& brings to this partnership a solid brand legacy, strong leadership, talented people with unique design expertise, and a long list of regional and national clients that already give the firm a national footprint,” Hein said. “Perhaps most impressive is that more than 85 percent of the firm’s business comes from countless new projects with repeat clients. We’re looking forward to the profitable synergies they bring into our growing network of HFW Partner firms.”

GastingerWalker& likewise was attracted to what its leadership describes as an “integral addition for the future of the firm,” according to Kevin Harden, AIA, NCARB, managing partner of the firm.

“We’re excited about being in a collaboration among a family of firms, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this partnership becomes an even greater asset for all of us,” Harden said of the partnership with HFW. “This collaboration allows us to be a design leader, pushing all aspects of design and the value of good design. We expect great opportunities ahead to grow in the firm’s leadership and in our profession.”

About The HFW Companies

Based in St. Louis, HFW is an AEC industry professional services company investing in architecture and engineering firms that serve metropolitan and infrastructure markets and are open to aligning with partners for growth. Its member firms, grounded in technical excellence, solve the most critical problems facing the built environment, improving communities through creative design, engineering, and planning. For more information, please visit: www.hfwcompanies.com.