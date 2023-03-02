Stride, Inc. and Rebel Girls Content Partnership Invites Students to Ignite Their Imagination

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its commitment to delivering an interactive, standards-aligned curriculum for K–12 students, and in celebration of Women’s History Month in March, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is now offering more content options that feature the diverse stories of girls and women across fields of study and around the globe.

Through a unique partnership with Rebel Girls—a global, multi-platform girl empowerment brand—Stride has curated collections of Rebel Girls book and audio content within its Stride Learning Hub: a digital teaching tool that allows educators to customize their respective courses with Stride activities, lessons, and assessments. As part of these Rebel Girls collections, Stride has developed new ways to read stories and visualize illustrations.

“At Stride, we understand the value of representation,” said Niyoka McCoy, Stride’s Chief Learning Officer. “The fact is that students are better learners when they read stories and see real-life people who reflect their background and look like them. This new Rebel Girls content supports our goal to empower every student to think critically and unlock the power of the written word.”

Stride’s Rebel Girls content represents women from all fields of study, including English and language arts, math, science, history, and social studies. It also includes a collection of women activists who have worked to enact change around the world.

“Rebel Girls is excited to partner with Stride to offer educators stories of inspiring women – past and present – to incorporate as part of diverse and empowering lesson plans and activities for all students,” said Michon Vanderpoel, Rebel Girls’ Head of Sales and Partnerships.

As the nation’s leading online and blended learning program provider, Stride helps students develop their literary analysis and comprehension skills by reading novels, nonfiction, and contemporary works. A close reading approach also guides students toward a deeper understanding of the meaning of selected texts.

As a leading global empowerment brand reaching girls through content, product, community, and experiences, Rebel Girls’ curriculum with Stride continues to extend the brand’s reach following recent content partnerships with Nike, Google Kids Space, and Kahoot, among others.

