Merz Aesthetics® Expands Upon Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA) ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ Campaign with Latest Brand Partner, Christina Aguilera

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Aesthetics®, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, today announced another expansion to the ground-breaking ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ marketing campaign with Christina Aguilera as the latest Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA) brand partner. Launched in August 2022, the campaign features multiple music icons in support of Xeomin® (pronounced phonetically: Zeo-min), an FDA-approved double filtered anti-wrinkle injection to temporarily improve the appearance of frown lines with only the ingredients that work and none that don’t.

The Xeomin® ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ multi-channel campaign empowers women and men to embrace beauty on their own terms. The campaign not only features celebrity artist partners, but also exclusive branded content, one-of-a-kind experiential and marquee event sponsorships. Aimed at disrupting the beauty and aesthetics industry around key milestone moments in pop culture, all campaign touchpoints are creatively integrated to reach today’s aesthetically conscious consumers wherever they are.

"As one of the most powerful and iconic voices of our time, Christina Aguilera personifies our ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ mission,” said Patrick Urban, Merz Aesthetics® President, North America. “Our trailblazing marketing collaborations have reached a new audience. With the U.S. aesthetics market expanding at a rapid pace among adult Gen Z and Millennials, we’re focused on empowering women and men with the freedom to make the aesthetic choices that help them maintain their self-confidence.”

Aguilera is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice and has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Throughout her career, she has won seven Grammy Awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards – with the most recent being the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album on behalf of AGUILERA, her second Spanish-language album. Aguilera is regarded as one of the most influential Latin artists in the industry.

Aguilera’s 2002 ballad "Beautiful" received universal acclaim for its empowering lyrics about embracing inner beauty. In celebration of the song’s 20th anniversary, she recently released a new version of the ‘Beautiful’ music video focusing on the impact of social media on young people’s mental health. Aguilera believes that beauty starts from within and encourages all people to live with confidence and embrace the freedom to make the aesthetic choices that help them look and feel like the best versions of themselves.

“I’ve always been candid about self-confidence and encourage everyone to embrace their own version of themselves,” said Aguilera. “Part of my journey to embracing and taking care of my best self is being intentional about the products I use and the ingredients in them. That’s why I want to use a smart tox for frown lines that has only the ingredients essential for treatment. As a performer, I need to be able to express myself, and Xeomin® gives me a natural look that I love.”

Follow @XeominAesthetic to stay up to speed on the latest news from Christina Aguilera.

To learn more about Xeomin® and locate a provider near you, visit XeominAesthetic.com where you can access the Find a Provider tool. You can also sign up for the Xperience+ Loyalty Program at xperiencemerz.com to receive instant and future rewards on Xeomin® and additional Merz Aesthetics® treatments at your preferred practice.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 110 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics’ global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 52 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at US.MerzAesthetics.com.

About Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA)

XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) is a botulinum toxin type A approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults. For more information, including Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, please visit www.xeominaesthetic.com. See below for Important Consumer Safety Information.

