Engage Media Server from Radisys complements the Kontron Transportation product portfolio for Mission Critical Services

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced that Kontron Transportation, a global leading supplier of dedicated end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks, has selected Radisys’ Engage Media Server to complement its in-house mission critical (MCX) product suite. The Radisys solution provides a comprehensive and seamless media management capability that will streamline Kontron Transportation’s operations and drive efficiency while ensuring secure and reliable audio transmission between railway dispatchers and train operators.

Radisys’ Engage Media Server will support unique call handling requirements for Kontron Transportation, delivering software that is compatible with the Kontron Transportation network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVi). Radisys also provides telco-grade customer support to help Kontron Transportation meet its customers’ stringent service availability demands.

“Kontron Transportation is committed to developing a highly secure next-generation railway mobile communication system that will help infrastructure managers to support existing and enable new applications on their journey to the digital transformation of the rail system. Radisys’ industry-leading media server, together with its comprehensive professional services, will complement Kontron’s development of mission-critical communication solutions for the transportation industry, which requires advanced media processing capabilities to ensure real-time communication applications.” Michael Mikulandra, Head of Products, Kontron Transportation

“We are pleased that Kontron Transportation chose Radisys to help enable next-generation critical communications services with our innovative, scalable and interoperable advanced media processing capabilities. This demonstrates the flexibility of Radisys technology to serve a wide range of public and private network applications in scale and with the reliability demanded in mission-critical applications.” Al Balasco, Senior Vice President & Head of Media, Core and Applications, Radisys

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio, from digital endpoints, to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Kontron Transportation

Kontron Transportation is a global leading supplier of dedicated end-to-end communication solutions for mission critical networks that offers tailor made solutions to support its customers with their communication challenges. The company’s focus is to produce, transport and process voice, data and video information reliably and securely in an efficient and sustainable way. The core product portfolio includes GSM-Railways, FRMCS (future railway mobile communication system), MCx (mission-critical over public networks), 4G/5G public network solutions and IIoT solutions focusing on data processing. Main customers are railways and public transport operators all over Europe. Kontron Transportation drives the evolution into the next generation of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of the European research initiative Shift2Rail. The company has more than 450 employees, 10 sites all over Europe and is headquartered in Vienna. For more information, visit www.kontron.com/ktrdn.

