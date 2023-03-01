Domain Capital Group Collaborates with TILA Studios to Support Emerging Black Women Artists Through Art Acquisition Initiative

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management firm, and Atlanta-based TILA Studios, a visual arts incubator, today announced a collaboration to advance exposure for emerging Black women artists. Domain’s art acquisition initiative provides a platform for artists of diverse backgrounds to showcase their work outside of traditional galleries.

“We are excited to be part of TILA Studios’ mission to improve representation of Black women artists by showcasing their work at our corporate headquarters,” said David Seaman, executive managing director and president of Domain Capital Group. “We appreciate Isabela Salas, vice president of our media, entertainment and technology group, for spearheading the initiative. Improving diversity, equity and inclusion is important to our corporate culture.”

Founded in 2016 by Executive Director Tiffany LaTrice, TILA Studio’s mission is to showcase Black women artists by exhibiting their works in its gallery and exhibitions across the country. Currently, only 4% of artworks in U.S. galleries and museums are created by Black women.

“We are proud to partner with Domain Capital Group, a company that prides itself in building strong relationships with and investing in local artists of color. We greatly appreciate the relationship and their support of our efforts,” said LaTrice.

About Domain Capital Group

Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, to institutions, public and private pensions, corporations, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals. Domain Capital Group’s investment professionals are experienced across a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, and credit and other financial services. As of September 30, 2022, Domain managed approximately $8.5 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. The assets are comprised of approximately $7.3 billion in real estate, debt, alternative, and other assets constituting Regulatory Assets Under Management (“RAUM”) and approximately $1.2 billion in non-RAUM which includes real properties and additional loans serviced. Please refer to each firm’s Form ADV for additional details. For further information, visit domaincapitalgroup.com.

About TILA Studios

Atlanta-based TILA Studios is a visual arts incubator that empowers Black women artists to create and showcase their art. We are working to increase representation in museum and gallery spaces because only 4% of art in galleries and museums across the United States are from Black women artists. We solve it by building a powerful network and connecting artists to resources, providing accessible studio space to collaborate and create cutting edge exhibitions to launch careers. This results in an increase of productivity, revenue, career growth and confidence. Our goal is to increase paid job opportunities for Black women artists.