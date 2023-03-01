TJ Brodie, Mark Giordano, and Alexander Kerfoot of the Toronto Maple Leafs are the First Ownership Group of a Canadian National Pickleball League (CNPL)Team

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, March 1, the Canadian National Pickleball League (CNPL) announced its first ownership partnership with Toronto Maple Leafs players TJ Brodie, Mark Giordano, and Alexander Kerfoot who have officially invested as owners of one of Canada’s first professional pickleball teams.

In the coming weeks, the league will announce more ownership groups as they continue to work towards growing the sport of pickleball on Canada’s soil.

“We are thrilled to have TJ Brodie, Mark Giordano, and Alexander Kerfoot partner with the CNPL,” says Cameron Taylor, Co-Founder of CNPL and Founder and Head Teaching Professional of Taylored Pickleball Academy. “As professional athletes in another of Canada’s favourite pastimes, they recognize the importance of supporting players and providing growth opportunities for Canadian athletes in any sport.”

“Pickleball quickly became a favorite pastime of mine. We had to jump on this opportunity when we first saw it," states TJ Brodie, Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman. “Gio, Kerf, and I are excited to introduce pickleball to a larger audience. We know firsthand how important it is for Canada to invest in its professional athletes, and we are eager to be at the forefront of Canada’s next professional sports league.”

The CNPL will have eight exclusive teams made up of the best in Canadian pickleball talent and, together with new ownership groups, will be shaping the sport in Canada. Prospective owners and investors will work closely with the league, utilizing their expertise to help lead Canada’s teams and the sport itself, to one day compete on a global scale.

About Canadian National Pickleball League

The CNPL is Canada’s first-ever national professional pickleball league. It will be home to Canada’s top-ranked pickleball players while simultaneously developing and growing the next generation of amateur athletes aiming to compete professionally as the sport continues to evolve globally. Applications for players to join the Canadian Pickleball League draft open today, March 1.

Significant Dates

The CNPL will start hosting events in Spring 2023 in communities across Canada, showcasing the best in Canadian pickleball talent and introducing the nation to the game.

Player applications open - March 1

East Draft Qualifier Event - June 2 – 4

West Draft Qualifier Event - June 16 – 18

Draft Event - July 1

Regular Season Event #1 - July 28 – 30

Regular Season Event #2 - Sept 1 – 3

Championship Weekend - Sept 29 – Oct 1

CNPL is in the process of taking applications of parties interested in the next round of team sales. For more information on team ownership, player recruitment, upcoming events, or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.cnpl.ca.