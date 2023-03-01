Rotunda Capital Partners Completes the Sale of Amware Fulfillment

BETHESDA, Md. & EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”), an operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Amware Fulfillment, LLC (“Amware” or the “Company”), a national fulfillment logistics partner providing omni-channel and customizable solutions to direct-to-consumer (D2C), e-commerce and retail customers, to Staci Group, a leading fulfillment and logistics service provider headquartered in France.

Since 2018, Amware has achieved strong transformational growth, increasing revenue from $47 million to nearly $200 million in 2022 through two acquisitions and strategic operational investments. The Company has become a national logistics partner serving its customers across a network of 15 facilities that span more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space.

“We invested heavily in expanding the management team, building customer-centric IT solutions, driving facility automation including robotics and other critical operational infrastructure. These initiatives allowed our CEO, Harry Drajpuch, the opportunity to transform a regionally focused, family-owned company into a national logistics platform with a relentless value proposition based on customer service. We are proud to have supported the Company's growth and believe the Company is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory,” said John Fruehwirth, Managing Partner at Rotunda.

Corey Whisner, Managing Partner at Rotunda, added, “Amware has undergone a transformational journey since we first partnered with the Company. We are extremely proud to have been a part of that story and are confident Amware will be able to continue to deliver the high-quality fulfillment services they are known for as part of the Staci platform.”

Amware CEO Harry Drajpuch added, “We have differentiated ourselves as a customer-centric logistics company through our partnership with Rotunda. The Rotunda team provided us with strong operational tools and acquisition assistance to help the Company get to where it is today,” said Drajpuch. “We believe Amware is well positioned for significant continued expansion and we look forward to continuing our momentum in partnership with Staci Group.”

The Rotunda team included John Fruehwirth, Corey Whisner, and Brian Kim. Stifel served as financial advisor, and Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel.

About Amware Fulfillment

Amware Fulfillment is a national tech-enabled fulfillment and parcel transportation solutions partner providing omni-channel and customizable solutions. The Company provides mission critical fulfillment and small parcel services that streamline the supply chain and reduce shipping costs for customers who demand customizable solutions. Amware services its customers through a network of 15 strategically located, multi-tenant facilities across the United States. For more information, visit www.amwarelogistics.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.