ZCG Announces Partnership With Scuderia Ferrari for 2023 Formula 1 Season

Z Capital Group announced it has signed as a Team Partner to Scuderia Ferrari for the 2023 season (Photo: Business Wire)

Z Capital Group announced it has signed as a Team Partner to Scuderia Ferrari for the 2023 season (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG") today announced it has signed as a Team Partner to Scuderia Ferrari for the 2023 season. Through this partnership, ZCG’s logo will appear on the SF-23 livery starting at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

“ ZCG shares Scuderia Ferrari’s steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “ This is a unique opportunity to partner with one of the sport’s most iconic brands and to engage with millions of fans and Formula 1 enthusiasts around the world. Ferrari has been a central player throughout Formula 1’s long and storied history. We are thrilled to support the team as it enters the 2023 season in pursuit of its record 17th championship.”

“ Operating at the highest level in the world of motorsport we are always looking for partners who share our global perspective and dedication to unparalleled performance,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Scuderia Ferrari. “ We are pleased to welcome ZCG as a Team Partner and can’t wait to build on this partnership together in the year ahead.”

Formula 1, already one of the most exciting and prestigious motorsport competitions in the world, has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years. In the United States alone, the 2022 season averaged nearly 300,000 more viewers across each of its 22 Grand Prix weekends than the prior season. As Formula 1 continues to grow in popularity across the globe, this partnership will align ZCG with one of the sport’s most storied names.

2023 will be ZCG’s second year supporting the growth of Formula 1 as a Team Partner and its first year working with Scuderia Ferrari.

About ZCG

ZCG is an industry leader comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested approximately $30 billion and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $6.5B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of nearly 400 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.