Joramco Named as Spirit AeroSystems Authorized MRO Center in Middle East

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. announced today an agreement with Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Company, Joramco, to be a Spirit Authorized Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) center.

Joramco, based in Amman, Jordan, is a maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE). Joramco will provide a wide range of repairs and services of composite and metallic aerostructures to customers in the region.

Under this agreement, Joramco will initially provide total nacelle repair services to both Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft in partnership with Spirit AeroSystems. Joramco and Spirit intend to expand the services to other platforms, including Boeing 777.

“In early 2021, we laid out a strategy to be available ‘locally’ for our global customers. This agreement with Joramco is one of the pillars of that strategy for our regional customers. Joramco is a highly regarded MRO player, both for near- and far-reaching operators. Our strategic alliance will enable Joramco to offer a broader scope of repair services to its customers, and a broader reach of customers for us,” said Kailash Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President of Spirit AeroSystems Aftermarket Solutions.

Commenting on the agreement, Joramco CEO Fraser Currie said: “We are excited to see the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed with Spirit AeroSystems last year come to fruition. Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes with vast capabilities and this is hopefully just the beginning of an evolving collaboration. The agreement is another key step forward for Joramco meeting the objective to expand the capabilities and enhancing the support to our global customer base.”

Spirit’s Aftermarket business continues to grow worldwide since the acquisition of select Bombardier maintenance, repair and overhaul operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Casablanca, Morocco; and the acquisition of assets from Applied Aerodynamics in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Over the last year, Spirit Aftermarket services has opened Spirit Evergreen Aftermarket Solutions (SEAS), a joint venture with Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. in Taiwan; signed an agreement with Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) to be the Spirit Authorized Repair Center in Mainland China; signed an agreement with GMR Aerotechnic to be the Spirit Authorized Repair Center in India; and has signed a MOU with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Spirit’s Aftermarket business revenues have grown from $186 million in 2019 to $311 million in 2022.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. ("Spirit") is a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (“Spirit AeroSystems”).

Joramco, based at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, has more than 50 years of experience. It has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, and Africa, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

