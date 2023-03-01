iHeartMedia and SeeHer Team Up to Celebrate International Women’s Day with Third Annual “iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, and SeeHer, the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, today announced the third annual “iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture,” a celebration of women who make music, influence change, and sew the fabric of our culture. The special event will highlight successful and influential female artists in music through in depth interviews with Gloria Estefan joined by her daughter Emily Estefan, Lainey Wilson, Latto and more during a live one-hour special that will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET (available on demand through March 14).

The “iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture,” streamed event will dive into the lives of these three leading female artists, their influence and their continued efforts to flip the status quo. These power female artists share stories of triumph, bravery and innovation resulting in staggering success. In addition to interviews from Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson and Latto, the special will feature inspiring thoughts from more women at the top of their game throughout the entertainment industry. It will also share a moment of celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and highlight emerging female talent from SeeHer’s new artist accelerator platform, Hear Her Music, in partnership with Breakr. The iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her special is designed to honor the women who are shattering stereotypes with their accomplishments, creating opportunities and inspiring generations to trust their own voice and share it with the world.

To kick off the celebration, beginning today, March 1, iHeartMedia will launch weeklong promotions for International Women’s Day across 660 iHeartMedia broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHeartRadio’s biggest podcasts.

On March 8, from 5 - 6 p.m. local time, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists and offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio App. The celebration will culminate that evening with the hourlong special with words of wisdom about equality, inspiring confidence and career building.

“ At iHeartMedia we are passionate about having women in the industry represented and heard,” said Gayle Troberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “ This is why we are thrilled to partner with SeeHer for the third year in a row on International Women’s Day to produce a special that not only shares the incredible, eye opening stories of leading women in the music industry, but will also inspire other women to take that leap and pursue a career they are passionate about.

“ Music has the power to influence, connect, and inspire in a way that few things can. We are honored and excited to join iHeartMedia again to amplify the voices of women in music because our work is not done yet,” said Christine Guilfoyle, SeeHer President. “ A recent report showed that, of popular music, less than 23% of artists, 14 % of songwriters, and 4% of producers were women. We are working to increase the percentages of women in front of and behind the mic, because we all benefit from inclusive representation and authentic storytelling.”

Listeners can join in on the conversation online by using #iHeartWomensDay and #SeeHer throughout the day and during the one-hour special on March 8. For more information on “iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture” visit iheartradio.com/womensday.

Proud partners of this year's event include M&M’S and Bumble.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About SeeHer

SeeHer is the leading global movement of media, marketing and entertainment leaders committed to the accurate depiction of women and girls in advertising and media. Launched in 2016 by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ), SeeHer is changing how women are portrayed in media. To help members benchmark success, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® proves that content accurately portraying women and girls dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. The GEM® methodology quickly became the industry standard, winning the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award, leading to its global rollout in 2018. The movement has expanded its verticals to include sports (SeeHer In Sports), music (SeeHer Hear Her) and health (SeeHer Health.)To learn more, visit SeeHer.com and follow SeeHer on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.