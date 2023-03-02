ZEGOCLOUD and Sharker Technology Team Up to Revolutionize Real-Time Communication Solutions for Southeast Asian Businesses

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEGOCLOUD, a global cloud communication service provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Sharker Technology, a Southeast Asia-based information and communications technology solutions provider, to provide innovative real-time communication solutions to businesses in the region.

Sharker Technology offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include meeting room and visitor management system, face recognition door access, gantry access and living streaming and broadcasting platforms. They are also renowned for their high-quality app development for various industries.

One of Sharker's recent projects was the development of an educational app for one of Southeast Asia's largest online education platforms, which provides online teaching services to more than 100 countries worldwide. They also provided end-to-end solutions for a large online dating platform in Southeast Asia that offers services such as point-to-point encryption, real-time in-app chat, video sharing, membership management, online payment, and referral algorithms.

"We are thrilled to partner with ZEGOCLOUD to bring our expertise in app development and ICT solutions to businesses in Southeast Asia. With our comprehensive range of solutions and extensive experience, we are confident that we can help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals," said Lin Dong, CEO of Sharker Technology.

ZEGOCLOUD is a pioneer in Asia, providing large-scale audio and video services for virtual scenes. SHARKER's global project expertise effectively assists customers in meeting their target market standards. ''Together," said Kuk Jiang, co-founder of ZEGOCLOUD, "we can provide optimal Real-Time Interaction (RTI) services and innovative app development solutions to businesses and organizations in the entire region.''

About Sharker Technology

Founded in 2014, Sharker Technology started as a tech startup and has become a trusted and reputable full-service ICT/RTC solutions provider. With a clientele of over 200 MNCs/SMEs across SEA, Sharker has rapidly evolved to become the partner of choice for equipping businesses with the latest technology.

About ZEGOCLOUD

ZEGOCLOUD (www.zegocloud.com) is the world's leading Real-Time Interaction technology provider enabling enterprises and developers to obtain hassle-free real-time audio and video communication capabilities by integrating a single SDK. ZEGOCLOUD has supplied high-quality services to users in over 200 countries and regions.

