Spring into Shape with Pure Barre’s Barre Stronger Challenge this March

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pure Barre®, an Xponential Fitness brand offering the fastest, most effective full-body barre workout, today announced the return of the popular Barre Stronger Challenge. From March 1st through 31st, Pure Barre inspires members and new clients to take 20 classes in 31 days.

With four Pure Barre class formats available nationwide, the Barre Stronger Challenge is designed so members and new clients can experience the benefits of a consistent barre practice, including the newest class format Pure Barre Align™ to elevate their balance, strength and flexibility heading into the spring. The annual challenge ranks among Pure Barre’s most popular with 27,779 members participating last year.

“Joining the Barre Stronger Challenge empowers you to curate a barre routine to take your strength and flexibility to new heights,” said Cheri Tennill, Chief Marketing Officer of Pure Barre. “It will certainly be physically demanding, but our teachers and supportive Pure Barre community will provide motivation throughout the challenge to help you finish the challenge feeling accomplished and strong.”

Barre Stronger 2023: Fueled by Perfect Bar™ and Supported by Territory Foods

New this year, Pure Barre proudly acknowledges Perfect Bar, the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, as the Presenting Partner of the Barre Stronger Challenge, and Supporting Partner Territory Foods, the largest direct-to-consumer healthy, fresh prepared meals platform in the U.S.A. The Barre Stronger Challenge is part of co-branding partnerships Pure Barre entered into with the like-minded brands to fuel wellness, which established Perfect Bar as “The Official Fresh Snack of Pure Barre” and Territory Foods as “Official Prepared and Ready To Eat Meal Delivery Service.” While Perfect Bar will not be sold in studios, this co-branding partnership gives Pure Barre members a number of opportunities to experience their nutritional offerings, including an exclusive promotional offer for Perfect Bar, a multi-city studio sampling tour, and joint virtual wellness events. As part of the partnership, Territory Foods has curated customized menus of nutritious, delicious, freshly prepared meals to help members maximize the benefits of their Pure Barre workout.

Offering an effective full-body workout focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for everybody, Pure Barre has quickly become one of the largest franchised fitness brands in the world. Founded in 2001, the company has opened more than 600 studios and is still actively growing.

Learn more about the challenge and redeem a free new-member introductory class at https://lp.purebarre.com/barrestrongerchallenge. Members can also join the challenge through the Pure Barre app beginning March 1 or at their nearest studio.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high-quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 & 2022 as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.